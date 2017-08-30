Stanislaus District High School Football Scoreboard, Week 1

Friday night football scoreboard presented by Doctors Medical Center.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Mariposa at Summerville
Friday, Sept. 1
Valley Christian (Roseville) at Big Valley Christian
Buhach Colony vs. Tracy
Delhi at Johansen
Ceres at East Union
Calaveras at Escalon
Turlock Christian at Foresthill
Davis at Franklin
Beyer at Golden Valley
Merced at Gregori
Lathrop at Hilmar
Waterford at Hughson
Liberty Ranch vs. Los Banos (at Galt)
Gustine at Linden
Amador at Livingston
Lodi vs. Sonora (at The Grape Bowl)
Manteca vs. Christian Brothers (at Sacramento City College)
Atwater at McNair
Capital Christian at Modesto Christian
El Capitan at Oakdale
Downey at Patterson
Pitman vs. Lincoln (at Turlock)
Galt at Ripon
Ripon Christian vs. Stone Ridge Christian (at Castle Air Force Base)
Western Sierra (Rocklin) at Riverbank
Sierra vs. Central Valley (at Ceres)
Modesto at Stagg
Enochs at West
Turlock at Clovis
Pacific Grove at Orestimba
Heritage (Brentwood) at Pacheco
Saturday, Sept. 2
Central Catholic at Marin Catholic
