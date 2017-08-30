High School Football

Stanislaus District High School Football Scoreboard, Week 1

August 30, 2017 7:00 PM

Live Blog Prep Football Scoreboard Presented by Doctors Medical Center: Week 1
 

Friday night football scoreboard presented by Doctors Medical Center.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Mariposa at Summerville

Friday, Sept. 1

Valley Christian (Roseville) at Big Valley Christian

Buhach Colony vs. Tracy

Delhi at Johansen

Ceres at East Union

Calaveras at Escalon

Turlock Christian at Foresthill

Davis at Franklin

Beyer at Golden Valley

Merced at Gregori

Lathrop at Hilmar

Waterford at Hughson

Liberty Ranch vs. Los Banos (at Galt)

Gustine at Linden

Amador at Livingston

Lodi vs. Sonora (at The Grape Bowl)

Manteca vs. Christian Brothers (at Sacramento City College)

Atwater at McNair

Capital Christian at Modesto Christian

El Capitan at Oakdale

Downey at Patterson

Pitman vs. Lincoln (at Turlock)

Galt at Ripon

Ripon Christian vs. Stone Ridge Christian (at Castle Air Force Base)

Western Sierra (Rocklin) at Riverbank

Sierra vs. Central Valley (at Ceres)

Modesto at Stagg

Enochs at West

Turlock at Clovis

Pacific Grove at Orestimba

Heritage (Brentwood) at Pacheco

Saturday, Sept. 2

Central Catholic at Marin Catholic

Quick Links: Player with Drive Scholarship Application, Bee prep football coverage, Week 0 Predictions, Top 50 returners, Preseason rankings, Week 0 scores

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions

Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions 6:25

Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions
Oakdale-Sonora: Sights and sounds from opening night 3:27

Oakdale-Sonora: Sights and sounds from opening night
Oakdale-Sonora: Highlights from big Mustangs victory 2:08

Oakdale-Sonora: Highlights from big Mustangs victory

View More Video