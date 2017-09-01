Central Catholic-Marin Catholic showdown set Saturday. But where will it be played?

The Central Catholic High football team anxiously awaits a showdown with state-ranked Marin Catholic on Saturday.
The Raiders just don’t know where they’ll be playing.
A fire in Marin County, coupled with a forecast of 100-plus degrees and poor air quality, has forced Marin Catholic officials to re-draft Saturday’s football schedule. The junior varsity game has been canceled, while the varsity kickoff has been moved to 11 a.m.
It was originally scheduled for 2 p.m.
The site remains in limbo.
Aside from its home stadium, Marin Catholic is looking into the availability of Kezar Stadium and Riordan High School after a fire erupted near campus, according to Central Catholic football coach Roger Canepa. Firefighters worked to control the quarter-acre blaze Thursday.
The fire damaged one home in the area.
“Most teams can’t handle this little problem,” Canepa said, “but we can handle it. Most kids would be in panic mode, but our kids can handle it. We might not be as talented as we have in year’s past, but we’ll win more football games because we’re a tougher team. We’re capable of beating everybody we play.”
Marin Catholic will be tough to stop.
The Wildcats whipped Campolindo in their season opener, 42-21, and are ranked ahead of the Raiders in the MaxPreps state poll.
Marin Catholic is No. 14 in NorCalPrep’s latest ranking No. 119 on MaxPrepe, four spots ahead of Central Catholic. The Raiders aren’t ranked by NorCal Preps.
Quarterback Spencer Petras is headed to Oregon State on a full-ride scholarship. Petras threw for 3,036 yards and 33 touchdowns last fall, completing 56.4 percent of his passes with just eight interceptions. He is tall (6-foot-5) with a big arm.
“All his receivers, except for one, are coming back, too,” Canepa said. “He’s good. This will be a good game for us.”
Central Catholic will be without its top offensive weapon. Running back Dauson Booker was ejected from last week’s victory over Riordan for spearing the quarterback in the second quarter.
He won’t play Saturday.
In less than two quarters, Booker pieced together a career game. He rushed for 190 yards yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, averaging 14.6 yards, and returned a punt 50 yards for a score in the 68-7 victory.
“It was bang-bang,” Canepa said. “We watched it on film and knew we weren’t going to win an appeal, so we had to move on.”
Junior running backs D’Angelo Bellamy (81 rushing yards, two touchdowns), Dawaiian McNeely (75 yards) and Kyle Jacklich (two touchdowns) will split the carries, but Canepa puts the onus on an offensive line anchored by all-Valley Oak League performers Brandon Williamson and Chris Mendoza.
Senior fullback Colby Garrett could also see an expanded role. He had just two carries last week, but finished both in the end zone.
“It doesn’t change anything,” Canepa said of Booker’s suspension. “We do what we do. We’ll be fine. We still have all the guys up front that make it happen.
“(Booker) rushed for 200 yards, but the other guys can run the ball. Our three tailbacks could start for any other team.”
