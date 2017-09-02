Cherry on top: Versatile running back off to fast start for the Mustangs

He’s played everywhere, and still, there’s no telling where he’ll go.
Oakdale High senior Cameron Cherry has been a Pop Warner quarterback, a wide receiver and defensive back at the lower levels, and for the last two seasons, a tailback in one of the most vaunted rush attacks in the Sac-Joaquin Section. It’s a testament to Cherry’ versatility and supreme athleticism, but it also speaks to his mental capacity.
He’s smart and calculated in his play – and his postgame.
Cherry realizes his experience at multiple positions gives him a leg up on Friday evenings. He doesn’t just know what a defense is going to do; he also understands how they might play, individually, down to the scenario.
“I played quarterback throughout youth football and receiver as a JV player,” Cherry said. “This is only my second year at running back and I feel like I’m getting better and better. I’m building confidence.
“I get both perspectives,” he added. “I’m able to see how a corner would come up to tackle me on certain plays, so I think that helps for sure.”
That’s a scary proposition for those on Oakdale’s schedule.
Through two games, Cherry has rushed for 369 yards and six touchdowns. He had 244 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-13 season-opening win at Sonora.
On Friday, Oakdale (2-0) thumped El Capitan of the Central California Conference in its home opener, 50-13. The Mustangs led 36-7 at the half and 50-7 after three quarters.
Josh Jacobson found the end zone four times, while Cherry continued his torrid start to the season. He rushed for 115 yards and two TDs as The Bee’s top-ranked large-school team won its ninth consecutive game.
Cherry rushed for more than 1,500 yards last fall as the Mustangs won Valley Oak League, Sac-Joaquin Section Division III and CIF State Bowl Division III-A titles. He wasn’t the featured back, though. That honor went to graduated fullback Will Semone, who became an instant star in his only year at Oakdale.
Just another face in the crowd at Central Catholic, Semone blossomed into a record-setting running back in Oakdale’s Wing-T offense.
Despite missing time early in the season, Semone, now a walk-on at Cal Poly, rushed for a Stanislaus District record 2,851 yards. He had 219 yards and six touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 47-0 victory over Bishop’s School in the state final.
Cherry said it was special watching Semone perform, but one of the keys to Oakdale’s sustained success has been it’s ability to replenish the Wing-T.
The offense has produced seven 1,000-yard running backs in the last three years: Frankie Trent, Darus Nelson, Brock Whiting, Brad Aquino, Austin Burke Semone, and Cherry.
“It’s great for Will and I’m super proud of him,” Cherry said of the rushing mark. “That was a good year, but we’re on a new year now. Let’s bring it on.”
Oakdale has returned with arguably its most explosive trio of running backs, beginning with Cherry, a chiseled 6-foot-1, 195-pound speed merchant.
Wingback Bronson Harmon is another returning starter. A highly accomplished multisport athlete, Harmon is a bundle of speed, punch and controlled fury. He is the Mustangs’ only two-way starter, and his big-play ability complements Cherry and Jacobson, who dominate the carries.
Jacobson has 267 yards and five touchdowns through two games, while Harmon has 185 yards of total offense on just 11 touches and three touchdowns.
They run behind an offensive line captained by senior Nico Sarale, who holds nine Division I scholarship offers. Senior quarterback Marc Dickson, who was 2-of-3 passing for 27 yards against El Capitan, sets the tempo.
“We’ve got three senior running backs,” Cherry said, “so, yeah, we’ll feel pretty confident in that area.”
From position to position, team to team, the company line remains the same: Get the ball, run the ball and stop the run.
“We always like to be tough,” Cherry said. “Run the football – ground and pound – stop the run, and … keep on running.”
Oakdale runs right into its toughest test in years, if not ever. Mighty Folsom, the Sacramento region’s top team and a seven-time section champion, will visit The Corral next week.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
