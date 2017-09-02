High School Football

September 2, 2017 1:44 AM

Central Valley misfires as it comes within a play of downing Sierra

By Joe Cortez

jcortez@modbee.com

CERES

Down by six points, the Central Valley High football team faced a fourth-and-goal from Sierra’s 3-yard line with time for just one more play.

“We were going to run behind our two senior linemen with our best back,” said Hawks coach Scott Edwards.

But a false start penalty moved the ball back and Central Valley was forced to pass, a throw that was picked off to seal the Timberwolves’ 20-14 non-league victory on Friday night at Ceres High School.

The Hawks had 13 first downs to just six for Sierra and ran 86 plays on offense, with drives of 16, 14 and 11 plays.

    The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns break down all of Friday night's action, including Downey-Patterson and Gregori-Merced and also discuss the impact of Central Catholic's canceled game.

The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns break down all of Friday night's action, including Downey-Patterson and Gregori-Merced and also discuss the impact of Central Catholic's canceled game.

Brian Clark bclark@modbee.com
 

“We’re going to be a high drama team all year,” said Edwards, whose team falls to 1-1 on the season. “We grinded but we shot ourselves in the foot and they got big plays at key moments.”

With the game knotted 14-14, Sierra’s Nick Stanley hit David Reyes for a 65-yard scoring strike with 1:47 remaining. A two-point conversion try was no good.

Central Valley drove 60 yard in the game’s final seconds to get within 3 yards of tying the score.

Hawks quarterback Miguel Jimenez completed 12 of 20 passes for 114 yards, with one touchdown and three interceptions.

If you’re interested in applying for the Central Valley Automotive Player with Drive Scholarship, follow this link: www.modbee.com/playerwithdrive

