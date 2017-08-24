Predictions: In 101st meeting, Oakdale looks to avenge a rare loss to rival Sonora

The top teams in The Bee’s preseason power rankings clash in one of the most picturesque high school football stadiums in the country.
And, they’re bitter rivals.
It doesn’t get any better – or bigger – than this.
Large-school No. 1 Oakdale opens the season Friday evening at small-school No. 1 Sonora in the 101st meeting between these feuding neighbors. Iconic Dunlavy Field, carved into a mountainside, will be filled to the brim with thousands of fans – green on side of the 50-yard line, scarlet and gold on the other.
Both teams are stocked with experience and marketable stars. Sonora senior Kane Rodgers, a dynamic two-way player, is The Bee’s top returning player, while Oakdale had the most selections in the list of 50, released incrementally in the last month.
History favors the Mustangs, whose domination of the series dates back to when the two were Valley Oak League foes. Oakdale owns a 63-32-5 advantage in the rivalry. However, Sonora sits in the catbird’s seat after stunning Oakdale in their season opener in 2016. The win snapped a decade-long losing streak to Oakdale.
Turnovers doomed the Mustangs, who were unsettled at the quarterback position and young at several positions. Sonora picked off four passes and Rodgers returned one for a touchdown en route to a 27-13 victory.
That’s no longer the case. Senior Mark Dickson has cemented his place atop the depth chart. He led the Mustangs to wins in 14 of their final 15 games and the CIF Division III-A State Bowl.
This is a heavyweight battle that should go to the cards. In the end, though, I like the Mustangs ... by a nose. Pick: Oakdale.
Downey at Buhach Colony, at Dave Honey Stadium: This the only game featuring two teams ranked in The Bee’s preseason large-school poll. Downey is ranked fourth behind The Big Three in the Valley Oak League, while Buhach Colony is No. 10. There is an intriguing matchup of Pac-12 recruits: Downey wide receiver Isaiah Johnson, bound for UCLA; and Buhach cornerback LJ Wallace, who has committed to Colorado. Johnson admits Wallace is one of the best cornerbacks he’s watched on film, but he isn’t concerned the Knights’ “Air Raid” offense can be slowed by one man. The game’s impact player might by Downey middle linebacker Xavier Lewis, who fills the considerable void left by Aaric Holt, one of the section’s top linebackers a year ago. Lewis is poised for a big season. ... This is a statement game for both teams. Buhach Colony is looking to end a playoff drought that predates coach Kevin Navarra. With a few key acquisitions, Wallace insists the Thunder will find their championship form. “We’re finally getting back to Buhach ball,” he said. ... The Knights must get used to life on the road. Six of their 10 regular-season games will be played as visitors this season. They’ll get off to a fast start Friday. Pick: Downey.
Modesto Christian at Modesto, at Chuck Hughes Stadium: The large-school Panthers overpowered Modesto Christian last fall, but the Crusaders were still reeling from the loss of Paul Puaauli, who tore his ACL late in the summer. Puaauli is back, giving Modesto Christian coach Mike Parsons much-needed depth on both sides of the ball. As long as they stay healthy, the Crusaders will threaten Hilmar’s throne in the Trans-Valley League. Still, it won’t be enough to avenge last season’s loss to the Panthers. Modesto returns 15 starters and shouldn’t skip a beat in coach Brett Wagner’s varsity debut. Pick: Modesto.
Freedom at Turlock: The defending Central California Conference champions have high hopes this season, but face a daunting task in their season opener. Freedom thumped the Bulldogs last fall, 41-6, setting the tone for the greatest season in program history. The Falcons may have made a run at a North Coast Section title and CIF State Bowl championship if not for De La Salle and St. Mary’s of Stockton, respectively. Freedom suffered heavy graduation losses, namely Bay Valley Athletic League MVP Ronnie Rivers (Fresno State) and defensive MVP Kyle Harmon, but remain one of the top programs in Northern California. The Falcons are No. 6 in NorCalPreps.com’s preseason poll, putting Turlock, forced to replace two MVPs of its own (Danny Velasquez and Mustafa Noel-Johnson), at a disadvantage. Even at home. Pick: Freedom.
Valley Christian at Manteca: Valley Christian of San Jose is a reputable program whose stock is rising. The Warriors are ranked eighth in Northern California by NorCalPreps after playing in the CIF Division II-AA State Bowl a season ago. Valley Christian features three-star safety D’Angelo McKenzie, who holds seven Division I offers, but he’ll be tested by Manteca quarterback Gino Campiotti. Manteca returns almost everyone from a team that won the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV title, played in the Division III-AA regional bowl, and beat defending Division III-A State Bowl champion Oakdale last fall. With Campiotti at the controls and Harvard-bound defensive tackle Justin Kakala on the opposite side of the ball, this might be the most talented team to ever don the green and white. Pick: Manteca.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
2017 Football Predictions
Week Zero
Modesto vs. Modesto Christian, at Downey High. Burns: Modesto. Cortez: Modesto
Enochs at Escalon. Burns: Escalon. Cortez: Escalon.
Hilmar vs. Beyer, at Modesto Christian High. Burns: Hilmar. Cortez: Hilmar.
Hughson at Johansen. Burns: Hughson. Cortez: Hughson.
Davis vs. Bear Creek, at Modesto Junior College. Burns: Bear Creek. Cortez: Bear Creek.
Downey at Buhach Colony. Burns: Downey. Cortez: Downey.
Golden Valley at Gregori. Burns: Gregori. Cortez: Gregori.
Del Campo vs. Merced, at Golden Valley High. Burns: Merced. Cortez: Merced.
Atwater vs. Central Valley, at Ceres High. Burns: Central Valley. Cortez: Central Valley.
El Capitan at Calaveras. Burns: Calaveras. Cortez: Calaveras.
Union Mine at Amador. Burns: Amador. Cortez: Amador.
Mesa Verde at Argonaut. Burns: Argonaut. Cortez: Argonaut.
Linden at Franklin. Burns: Franklin. Cortez: Franklin.
Truckee at Bret Harte. Burns: Bret Harte. Cortez: Bret Harte.
Denair at Summerville. Burns: Denair. Cortez: Summerville.
Pitman at Napa. Burns: Pitman. Cortez: Pitman.
Freedom at Turlock. Burns: Freedom. Cortez: Freedom.
Oakdale at Sonora. Burns: Oakdale. Cortez: Oakdale.
Riordan at Central Catholic. Burns: Central Catholic. Cortez: Central Catholic.
Livingston at Delhi. Burns: Delhi. Cortez: Delhi.
West at Lathrop. Burns: Lathrop. Cortez: Lathrop.
Millennium vs. Ripon Christian, at West High. Burns: Ripon Chr. Cortez: Ripon Chr.
Ripon at Sierra. Burns: Sierra. Cortez: Sierra.
Ceres at Weston Ranch. Burns: Weston Ranch. Cortez: Weston Ranch.
Fresno Christian at Stone Ridge Christian. Burns: Fresno Chr. Cortez: Fresno Chr.
Yosemite at Le Grand. Burns: Yosemite. Cortez: Yosemite.
Los Banos at Madera. Burns: Los Banos. Cortez: Los Banos.
Madison Park at Riverbank. Burns: Riverbank. Cortez: Riverbank.
Valley Christian at Manteca. Burns: Manteca. Cortez: Manteca.
Orestimba at Mendota. Burns: Mendota. Cortez: Orestimba.
Madera South at Pacheco. Burns: Pacheco. Cortez: Pacheco.
Palo Alto at Patterson. Burns: Palo Alto. Cortez: Patterson.
Turlock Christian vs. California School for the Deaf, at Hilmar High. Burns: California School for the Deaf. Cortez: Turlock Christian.
