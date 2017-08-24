Stanislaus District High School Football Scoreboard, Week 0

Friday night football scoreboard presented by Doctors Medical Center.
Friday, Aug. 25
Modesto vs. Modesto Christian (Downey)
Enochs at Escalon
Hilmar vs. Beyer (Modesto Christian)
Hughson at Johansen
Davis vs. Bear Creek (MJC)
Downey at Buhach Colony
Golden Valley at Gregori
Del Campo vs. Merced (Golden Valley)
Atwater vs. Central Valley (Ceres)
El Capitan at Calaveras
Union Mine at Amador
Mesa Verde at Argonaut
Linden at Franklin
Truckee at Bret Harte
Denair at Summerville
Pitman at Napa
Freedom at Turlock
Oakdale at Sonora
Riordan at Central Catholic
Livingston at Delhi
West at Lathrop
Millennium vs. Ripon Christian (West High/Tracy)
Ripon at Sierra
Ceres at Weston Ranch
Fresno Christian at Stone Ridge Christian
Yosemite at Le Grand
Los Banos at Madera
Madison Park at Riverbank
Valley Christian at Manteca
Orestimba at Mendota
Madera South at Pacheco
Palo Alto at Patterson
California School for the Deaf vs. Turlock Christian (Hilmar)
