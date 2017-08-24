Modesto quarterback Norvale Howard
Modesto quarterback Norvale Howard John Westberg jwestberg@modbee.com
Modesto quarterback Norvale Howard John Westberg jwestberg@modbee.com

High School Football

Stanislaus District High School Football Scoreboard, Week 0

August 24, 2017 7:40 PM

Live Blog Prep Football Scoreboard Presented by Doctors Medical Center: Week 9
 

Friday night football scoreboard presented by Doctors Medical Center.

Friday, Aug. 25

Modesto vs. Modesto Christian (Downey)

Enochs at Escalon

Hilmar vs. Beyer (Modesto Christian)

Hughson at Johansen

Davis vs. Bear Creek (MJC)

Downey at Buhach Colony

Golden Valley at Gregori

Del Campo vs. Merced (Golden Valley)

Atwater vs. Central Valley (Ceres)

El Capitan at Calaveras

Union Mine at Amador

Mesa Verde at Argonaut

Linden at Franklin

Truckee at Bret Harte

Denair at Summerville

Pitman at Napa

Freedom at Turlock

Oakdale at Sonora

Riordan at Central Catholic

Livingston at Delhi

West at Lathrop

Millennium vs. Ripon Christian (West High/Tracy)

Ripon at Sierra

Ceres at Weston Ranch

Fresno Christian at Stone Ridge Christian

Yosemite at Le Grand

Los Banos at Madera

Madison Park at Riverbank

Valley Christian at Manteca

Orestimba at Mendota

Madera South at Pacheco

Palo Alto at Patterson

California School for the Deaf vs. Turlock Christian (Hilmar)

Quick Links: Player with Drive Scholarship Application, Bee prep football coverage, Week 0 Predictions, Top 50 returners, Preseason rankings

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What Stanislaus District teams will win on opening night? Our football experts reveal

What Stanislaus District teams will win on opening night? Our football experts reveal 11:30

What Stanislaus District teams will win on opening night? Our football experts reveal
Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla 1:25

Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla
CIF State Title Game: A side-by-side comparison of Oakdale-Bishop's 1:12

CIF State Title Game: A side-by-side comparison of Oakdale-Bishop's

View More Video