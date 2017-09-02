Downey’s ‘Air Raid’ offense tops 70 points for the fifth time since 2011.

The temperature at Patterson Community Stadium never topped 100, but the scoreboard did.
And then some.
Bryce Peterson accounted for six touchdowns as the Downey High football team ran wild against the host Tigers on a balmy evening beneath the palms, 74-49.
Peterson threw three touchdowns, rushed for two more, and caught another on a trick play in the second quarter. He was 26 of 33 for 364 yards with touchdown passes to Miles Lewis, Jairol Harris-Red and Isaiah Johnson.
Downey’s point total was its most since a 75-28 victory over El Capitan on Sept. 19, 2014.
Since 2011, coach Jeremy Plaa’s high-octane “Air Raid” offense, one of the most prolific in the Sac-Joaquin Section, has topped 70 five times.
Eighty was within reach on Friday, but Downey stayed with the run in the fourth quarter to keep the clock moving.
Through three quarters, Downey and Patterson combined for an awesome display of offense ... with little defense.
Patterson scored the first 14 points of the game, setting the tone for a shootout between these Stanislaus District heavies. Gabe Sanchez had touchdown passes to James Perez and Joe Okitukunda on the Tigers’ first two possessions to make it 14-0.
The Knights roared back on a 10-yard reception by Lewis, who found the end zone three times, and a Peterson plunge from the 1 late in the opening quarter.
Ironically, it was a rare defensive play that ignited the Knights’ offensive explosion.
Linebacker Xavier Lewis sacked Sanchez on third down, forcing Patterson to punt from inside its own 20. Two Downey rushers broke through the line and blocked a punt. The ball was recovered at the 1, setting up Peterson’s keeper.
From there, this clash of large-school title contenders turned into a video game. Downey and Patterson combined for 49 points in the second quarter, 87 in the first half and 123 for the game.
The Knights scored in a variety of ways.
Javon Gamez, one of the fastest sprinters in the Modesto Metro Conference, answered a Patterson touchdown with a 99-yard kickoff return. He left a trail of Tigers in his path.
Anderson Grover floated a 24-yard touchdown pass to Peterson, who dove into the end zone between two defenders, and Jordan Wilson capped the scoring for the Knights with a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Harris-Red had eight catches for 126 yards, while Grover had six catches for 59 yards. Wilson and Miles provided the balance, combining for 136 yards on 25 carries.
With all of that firepower, Patterson’s triple-option offense simply couldn’t keep pace.
One week after knocking off Palo Alto, the Tigers spent the evening chasing the five-time defending MMC champions.
Perez reeled in two touchdown passes, using his long 6-foot-2 frame to beat Downey’s defensive backs.
Jacob Vainuku, a 235-pound fullback with tree trunks for legs, bowled over defenders en route to a 19-yard touchdown run to pull Patterson within 45-35 late in the first half. Vainuku had 59 yards on just seven carries.
Momentum was fleeting. Peterson responded with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Johnson to make it 52-35 at the intermission.
As he trotted off the field, Patterson coach Rob Cozart said 87 points were the most he’s ever seen in a first half.
It would only get worse.
Downey (2-0) has scored 132 points in two games, both road victories against Stanislaus District teams. The Knights will remain on the road next week, traveling to Tokay to close the non-conference portion of their schedule.
Patterson (1-1) squares off against another MMC team next week. Ironically, the Tigers will visit Downey’s Chuck Hughes Stadium, where they’ll play Modesto.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
