Downey’s ‘Air Raid’ offense tops 70 points for the fifth time since 2011.

6:25 Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions Pause

6:25 Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions

1:35 See the cocktails & food at Turlock's The Grand Cru

1:08 Poor people start over after condemned building boarded up

0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

0:21 Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto

1:20 How to give your child a healthy start to the school year

1:45 Defense attorney claims tire blowout may have caused crash, not DUI, social media

2:08 Oakdale-Sonora: Highlights from big Mustangs victory