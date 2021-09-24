High School Football
Stanislaus District High School Football Scoreboard, Week 6
Week 6
Friday, Sept. 24
Beyer at Ceres
Downey vs. Lincoln
Davis at Los Banos
Lodi at Gregori
Mountain House at Johansen
Weston Ranch at Central Catholic
Woodland Christian at Big Valley Christian
Modesto Christian at Riverbank
Central Valley at Buhach Colony (AHS)
Edison (Stockton) at Pitman
Oakdale at Kimball
Merced at Patterson
Hilmar at Ripon
Hughson at Livingston
Mariposa at Delhi
Denair at Gustine
Orestimba at Ripon Christian
Le Grand at Waterford
BYE: Enochs; Modesto; Ceres; Turlock; Sonora; Escalon
Week 7
Thursday, Sept. 30
Lathrop at Beyer (JHS)
Central Valley at Golden Valley (MC)
Friday, Oct. 1
Pacheco at Davis (MJC)
Modesto at Downey
Enochs at Gregori
Johansen at Ceres
Central Catholic at Oakdale
Modesto Christian at Hughson
Big Valley Christian at Hamilton (Glenn County)
Pitman at Turlock
Atwater at Patterson
Amador at Sonora
Hilmar at Escalon
Riverbank at Ripon
Delhi at Gustine
Denair at Le Grand
Ripon Christian at Waterford
Mariposa at Orestimba
