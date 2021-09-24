Modesto Bee Logo
High School Football

Stanislaus District High School Football Scoreboard, Week 6

Week 6

Friday, Sept. 24

Beyer at Ceres

Downey vs. Lincoln

Davis at Los Banos

Lodi at Gregori

Mountain House at Johansen

Weston Ranch at Central Catholic

Woodland Christian at Big Valley Christian

Modesto Christian at Riverbank

Central Valley at Buhach Colony (AHS)

Edison (Stockton) at Pitman

Oakdale at Kimball

Merced at Patterson

Hilmar at Ripon

Hughson at Livingston

Mariposa at Delhi

Denair at Gustine

Orestimba at Ripon Christian

Le Grand at Waterford

BYE: Enochs; Modesto; Ceres; Turlock; Sonora; Escalon

Week 7

Thursday, Sept. 30

Lathrop at Beyer (JHS)

Central Valley at Golden Valley (MC)

Friday, Oct. 1

Pacheco at Davis (MJC)

Modesto at Downey

Enochs at Gregori

Johansen at Ceres

Central Catholic at Oakdale

Modesto Christian at Hughson

Big Valley Christian at Hamilton (Glenn County)

Pitman at Turlock

Atwater at Patterson

Amador at Sonora

Hilmar at Escalon

Riverbank at Ripon

Delhi at Gustine

Denair at Le Grand

Ripon Christian at Waterford

Mariposa at Orestimba

Profile Image of Quinton Hamilton
Quinton Hamilton
Quinton Hamilton covers high school sports for The Modesto Bee. He is a Southern California native and received his bachelor’s degree from Pacific Union College and a master’s in journalism from Quinnipiac University in Connecticut. Quinton has worked at the Record-Journal in Meriden and helped on projects at Hearst Connecticut.
