Roundup: Ripon Christian makes big comeback to beat Orestimba; Waterford, Davis remain unbeaten

The Ripon Christian High football team made a dramatic second-half comeback to defeat visiting Orestimba 45-42 in a wild Southern League game Friday night.

After trailing 21-7 at the end of the first quarter, Ripon Christian scored a second-quarter touchdown to cut the deficit to 7 going into halftime.

The Ripon Christian offense came out of the locker room and outscored Orestimba 21-0 in the third quarter on its way to the dramatic win.

“We realized that they weren’t necessarily stopping our offense, but we just couldn’t stop their offense, and we made a couple mistakes,” Knights coach Phil Grams said.

With the Warriors pressing to get a score with seconds left in the game, the Knights came up with a stop on fourth down to seal the victory.

The win puts Ripon Christain’s record at 4-1.

“They’re relentless, they believe in each other and they really are brothers, and they know how to take a punch and get back up.” Grams said of his players.

Waterford 49, Le Grand 33: Quarterback Aaron Adams threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as the Wildcats defeated the visiting to remain unbeaten on the season. The Wildcats sprinted out to a 35-6 lead midway through the second quarter. Le Grand (2-3, 1-1 SL) battled back as Julian Bucio connected with Carlos Castaneda for three touchdown passes, including 68 and 53 yard scores. The Bulldogs cut the Wildcats’ lead to 35-27 by the end of the third quarter, but Waterford put the game away in the fourth quarter to improve to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the SL.

Davis 40, Los Banos 25: The Spartans’ perfect start to the season continued in Los Banos. Davis is 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Western Athletic Conference.

Isaac Martinez returned a kickoff for a touchdown with under a minute left in the first half that sparked the Spartans’ offense.

Senior Jose Sanchez started at quarterback and Beyer transfer Jayson Munthe came on in the second quarter. Munthe passed for two touchdowns and ran for one. Sanchez, who also plays safety, recorded two interceptions.

Lodi 47, Gregori 19: The visiting Flames rolled past the Jaguars (2-3), who open Central California Athletic League play next Friday against Enochs.

Downey 23, Lincoln 21: The Knights won their fourth straight game to improve to 4-1.

Mountain House 26, Johansen 7: The Vikings fell to 0-2 in the WAC after falling at home to the Mustangs.

Central Catholic 51, Weston Ranch 0: The host Raiders had an easy night to prepare for their three-game Valley Oak League gauntlet — at Oakdale (next Friday), vs. Kimball (Oct. 8) and vs. Manteca (Oct. 15).

Woodland Christian 25, Big Valley Christian 0: Host Big Valley dropped to 0-5 on the season after being shut out by the Cardinals.

Modesto Christian 30, Riverbank 22: The visiting Crusaders (1-1) jumped out to a 16-0 lead and never looked back.

Buhach Colony 20, Central Valley 14 (OT): The Hawks (3-2) lost a heartbreaker in overtime as the Thunder scored on a 3-yard TD run in OT. Central Valley’s Joseph Alamo scored on a 55-yard TD run to tie the game with 8:37 left. David Lewis scored on an interception return for a TD for Central Valley.

Pitman 28, Golden Valley 27: The Pride (1-3) gave coach Eric Reza his first career victory. Pitman plays the Harvest Bowl next week against crosstown rival Turlock.

Livingston 27, Hughson 0: Rocklin Baptista threw two touchdowns and ran in another score as the Wolves rebounded from a tough loss to Hilmar last week with an impressive win over the Huskies (0-2 TVL). The Wolves improved to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the TVL.

This story was originally published September 25, 2021 1:52 AM.