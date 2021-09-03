High School Football
Stanislaus District Football Scoreboard, Week 3
Week 3/Sept. 3
Friday
Davis at El Capitan (MC)
Merced at Downey
Buhach Colony at Enochs (JHS)
Johansen at Delhi
Gregori at Atwater
Central Catholic at St. Mary’s (Stockton)
Big Valley Christian at Bret Harte
Modesto Christian at Millennium (Tracy)
Turlock at Bullard (Fresno)
Patterson at Pitman
Central Valley at Ceres (Goblirsch brothers square off)
Spanish Springs (Sparks, NV) at Oakdale
Escalon at Sonora
Los Banos at Orestimba
Ripon Christian at Calaveras
Riverbank at Delta (Clarksburg)
Franklin (Stockton) at Denair
Summerville at Waterford
Argonaut at Hughson
Ripon at East Nicolaus
Saturday
Modesto at Hilmar, 7 p.m.
BYE: Beyer
All games start around 7 p.m.
Week 4
Friday, Sept. 10
Downey at Beyer (DHS)
Enochs at Central Valley (CHS)
Livermore at Gregori
Modesto at Patterson
Big Valley Christian at Delhi
Delta-Clarksburg at Modesto Christian
Pitman at Golden Valley
Manteca at Turlock
Archbishop Mitty (San Jose) at Oakdale
Sonora at Hilmar
Kimball at Escalon
Calaveras at Ripon
Argonaut at Riverbank
Hughson at Summerville
BYE: Central Catholic, Davis, Johansen, Ceres, Denair, Orestimba, Ripon Christian and Waterford
