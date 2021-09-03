Modesto Bee Logo
High School Football

Stanislaus District Football Scoreboard, Week 3

Waterford Ryan Hilton runs the ball during the non-league game with Big Valley Christian at Big Valley Christian High School in Modesto, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
Waterford Ryan Hilton runs the ball during the non-league game with Big Valley Christian at Big Valley Christian High School in Modesto, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Week 3/Sept. 3

Friday

Davis at El Capitan (MC)

Merced at Downey

Buhach Colony at Enochs (JHS)

Johansen at Delhi

Gregori at Atwater

Central Catholic at St. Mary’s (Stockton)

Big Valley Christian at Bret Harte

Modesto Christian at Millennium (Tracy)

Turlock at Bullard (Fresno)

Patterson at Pitman

Central Valley at Ceres (Goblirsch brothers square off)

Spanish Springs (Sparks, NV) at Oakdale

Escalon at Sonora

Los Banos at Orestimba

Ripon Christian at Calaveras

Riverbank at Delta (Clarksburg)

Franklin (Stockton) at Denair

Summerville at Waterford

Argonaut at Hughson

Ripon at East Nicolaus

Saturday

Modesto at Hilmar, 7 p.m.

BYE: Beyer

All games start around 7 p.m.

Story: Week 3 games to watch

Scoreboards: (Week 1, Week 2)

Week 4

Friday, Sept. 10

Downey at Beyer (DHS)

Enochs at Central Valley (CHS)

Livermore at Gregori

Modesto at Patterson

Big Valley Christian at Delhi

Delta-Clarksburg at Modesto Christian

Pitman at Golden Valley

Manteca at Turlock

Archbishop Mitty (San Jose) at Oakdale

Sonora at Hilmar

Kimball at Escalon

Calaveras at Ripon

Argonaut at Riverbank

Hughson at Summerville

BYE: Central Catholic, Davis, Johansen, Ceres, Denair, Orestimba, Ripon Christian and Waterford

