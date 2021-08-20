Modesto Bee Logo
The Modesto Bee Economic Mobility Lab Logo

High School Football

Stanislaus District high school football schedule, Week 1

Enochs’ Kola Babalola leaves the field after making an interception during the Central California Athletic League game with Downey at Downey High School in Modesto, Calif., on Friday, March 26, 2021.
Enochs’ Kola Babalola leaves the field after making an interception during the Central California Athletic League game with Downey at Downey High School in Modesto, Calif., on Friday, March 26, 2021. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Friday, Aug. 20

Weston Ranch at Davis (Gregori High)

Downey at Manteca

Enochs at Beyer (Johansen High)

Johansen at Modesto (Downey High)

Ceres at West

Gregori at Buhach Colony

Merced at Central Catholic

Modesto Christian at Foresthill

Central Valley at Pitman (Turlock High)

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Turlock at Rocklin

Sonora at Oakdale

Hilmar at Patterson

Orestimba at Rio Vista

Stone Ridge Christian at Waterford

Linden at Escalon

East Union at Ripon

Vacaville Christian at Denair

Sierra at Hughson

Riverbank at Millennium

Ripon Christian at Galt

Bye: Big Valley Christian; Delhi

(Games start around 7 p.m.)

Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of Quinton Hamilton
Quinton Hamilton
Quinton Hamilton covers high school sports for The Modesto Bee. He is a Southern California native and received his bachelor’s degree from Pacific Union College and a master’s in journalism from Quinnipiac University in Connecticut. Quinton has worked at the Record-Journal in Meriden and helped on projects at Hearst Connecticut.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service