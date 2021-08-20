High School Football
Stanislaus District high school football schedule, Week 1
Friday, Aug. 20
Weston Ranch at Davis (Gregori High)
Downey at Manteca
Enochs at Beyer (Johansen High)
Johansen at Modesto (Downey High)
Ceres at West
Gregori at Buhach Colony
Merced at Central Catholic
Modesto Christian at Foresthill
Central Valley at Pitman (Turlock High)
Turlock at Rocklin
Sonora at Oakdale
Hilmar at Patterson
Orestimba at Rio Vista
Stone Ridge Christian at Waterford
Linden at Escalon
East Union at Ripon
Vacaville Christian at Denair
Sierra at Hughson
Riverbank at Millennium
Ripon Christian at Galt
Bye: Big Valley Christian; Delhi
(Games start around 7 p.m.)
