High School Football
Stanislaus District Football Scoreboard, Week 4
Week 4/Sept. 10
Friday
Downey vs. Beyer (at Downey)
Enochs at Central Valley
Livermore at Gregori
Modesto at Patterson
Big Valley Christian at Delhi
Delta-Clarksburg at Modesto Christian
Pitman at Golden Valley
Manteca at Turlock
ArchBishop Mitty (San Jose) at Oakdale
Sonora at Hilmar
Kimball at Escalon
Calaveras at Ripon
Argonaut at Riverbank
Hughson at Summerville
Byes: Davis; Johansen; Ceres; Denair; Orestimba; Ripon Christian; Waterford
All games start around 7 p.m.
Thursday
Central Catholic 21, San Ramon Valley 14 (story)
Story: Week 4 games to watch
Scoreboards: (Week 1, Week 2, Week 3)
Week 5
Friday, Sept. 17
Los Banos vs. Beyer (at Johansen)
Downey at Chavez-Stockton
Davis at Mountain House
Bear Creek (Stockton) vs. Enochs (at Gregori)
Johansen at Pacheco
Stagg at Modesto (Downey)
Central Catholic at Bellarmine College Prep (San Jose)
Summerville at Big Valley Christian
Ripon at Modesto Christian
Ceres at Lathrop
Clovis West (Fresno) at Turlock
East Union at Oakdale
Sonora at West (Tracy)
Patterson at El Capitan (MC)
Escalon at Hughson
Livingston at Hilmar
Stockton; Waterford at Delhi; Ripon Christian at Denair; Orestimba at Le Grand
BYE: Central Valley, Gregori; Pitman; Riverbank
Comments