High School Football

Stanislaus District Football Scoreboard, Week 4

Week 4/Sept. 10

Friday

Downey vs. Beyer (at Downey)

Enochs at Central Valley

Livermore at Gregori

Modesto at Patterson

Big Valley Christian at Delhi

Delta-Clarksburg at Modesto Christian

Pitman at Golden Valley

Manteca at Turlock

ArchBishop Mitty (San Jose) at Oakdale

Sonora at Hilmar

Kimball at Escalon

Calaveras at Ripon

Argonaut at Riverbank

Hughson at Summerville

Byes: Davis; Johansen; Ceres; Denair; Orestimba; Ripon Christian; Waterford

All games start around 7 p.m.

Thursday

Central Catholic 21, San Ramon Valley 14 (story)

Story: Week 4 games to watch

Scoreboards: (Week 1, Week 2, Week 3)

Week 5

Friday, Sept. 17

Los Banos vs. Beyer (at Johansen)

Downey at Chavez-Stockton

Davis at Mountain House

Bear Creek (Stockton) vs. Enochs (at Gregori)

Johansen at Pacheco

Stagg at Modesto (Downey)

Central Catholic at Bellarmine College Prep (San Jose)

Summerville at Big Valley Christian

Ripon at Modesto Christian

Ceres at Lathrop

Clovis West (Fresno) at Turlock

East Union at Oakdale

Sonora at West (Tracy)

Patterson at El Capitan (MC)

Escalon at Hughson

Livingston at Hilmar

Stockton; Waterford at Delhi; Ripon Christian at Denair; Orestimba at Le Grand

BYE: Central Valley, Gregori; Pitman; Riverbank

