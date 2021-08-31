Modesto Bee Logo
The Modesto Bee Economic Mobility Lab Logo

High School Football

Update: Stanislaus District Football Scoreboard, Week 2

Logan Hart celebrates with quarterback Cole Gilbert after a big reception during the non-league game with Clayton Valley Charter at Turlock High School in Turlock, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. The catch set up a third quarter touchdown.
Logan Hart celebrates with quarterback Cole Gilbert after a big reception during the non-league game with Clayton Valley Charter at Turlock High School in Turlock, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. The catch set up a third quarter touchdown. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Week 2/Aug. 27-30

Friday-Monday

Merced 33, Gregori 13 (Story)

Modesto 46, Beyer 14

Davis 36, Chavez-Stockton 7

Clayton Valley Charter (Concord) 35, Turlock 23 (Story)

Manteca 44, Patterson 17

Le Grand 27, El Capitan 6

Sonora 32, Ripon 20

Hilmar 23, Los Banos 6

Escalon 41, Calaveras 0

Hughson 37, Orestimba 6

Livermore 20 Livingston 13

Central Valley 10, Pacheco 6

Waterford 34, Big Valley Christian 26 (Story)

Sacramento 35, Ripon Christian 7

Rio Americano (Sacramento) at Downey, canceled

Enochs at West (Tracy), canceled

St. Francis (Mountain View) at Central Catholic, canceled

Edison (Stockton) at Oakdale, canceled

Pitman at Lincoln-Stockton, canceled

Delhi at Riverbank, canceled

Amador at Ceres, canceled

Denair at Sparks HS (NV), canceled

BYE: Modesto Christian, Johansen

Scoreboards: (Week 1)

Week 3/Sept. 3

Friday

Davis at El Capitan (MC)

Merced at Downey

Buhach Colony at Enochs (JHS)

Johansen at Delhi

Gregori at Atwater

Modesto at Hilmar

Central Catholic at St. Mary’s (Stockton)

Big Valley Christian at Bret Harte

Modesto Christian at Millennium (Tracy)

Turlock at Bullard (Fresno)

Patterson at Pitman

Central Valley at Ceres

Spanish Springs (Sparks, NV) at Oakdale

Escalon at Sonora

Los Banos at Orestimba

Ripon Christian at Calaveras

Riverbank at Delta (Clarksburg)

Franklin (Stockton) at Denair

Summerville at Waterford

Argonaut at Hughson

Ripon at East Nicolaus

Ripon at East Nicolaus

BYE: Beyer

Profile Image of Quinton Hamilton
Quinton Hamilton
Quinton Hamilton covers high school sports for The Modesto Bee. He is a Southern California native and received his bachelor’s degree from Pacific Union College and a master’s in journalism from Quinnipiac University in Connecticut. Quinton has worked at the Record-Journal in Meriden and helped on projects at Hearst Connecticut.
  Comments  
