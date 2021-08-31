High School Football
Update: Stanislaus District Football Scoreboard, Week 2
Week 2/Aug. 27-30
Friday-Monday
Merced 33, Gregori 13 (Story)
Modesto 46, Beyer 14
Davis 36, Chavez-Stockton 7
Clayton Valley Charter (Concord) 35, Turlock 23 (Story)
Manteca 44, Patterson 17
Le Grand 27, El Capitan 6
Sonora 32, Ripon 20
Hilmar 23, Los Banos 6
Escalon 41, Calaveras 0
Hughson 37, Orestimba 6
Livermore 20 Livingston 13
Central Valley 10, Pacheco 6
Waterford 34, Big Valley Christian 26 (Story)
Sacramento 35, Ripon Christian 7
Rio Americano (Sacramento) at Downey, canceled
Enochs at West (Tracy), canceled
St. Francis (Mountain View) at Central Catholic, canceled
Edison (Stockton) at Oakdale, canceled
Pitman at Lincoln-Stockton, canceled
Delhi at Riverbank, canceled
Amador at Ceres, canceled
Denair at Sparks HS (NV), canceled
BYE: Modesto Christian, Johansen
Scoreboards: (Week 1)
Week 3/Sept. 3
Friday
Davis at El Capitan (MC)
Merced at Downey
Buhach Colony at Enochs (JHS)
Johansen at Delhi
Gregori at Atwater
Modesto at Hilmar
Central Catholic at St. Mary’s (Stockton)
Big Valley Christian at Bret Harte
Modesto Christian at Millennium (Tracy)
Turlock at Bullard (Fresno)
Patterson at Pitman
Central Valley at Ceres
Spanish Springs (Sparks, NV) at Oakdale
Escalon at Sonora
Los Banos at Orestimba
Ripon Christian at Calaveras
Riverbank at Delta (Clarksburg)
Franklin (Stockton) at Denair
Summerville at Waterford
Argonaut at Hughson
Ripon at East Nicolaus
BYE: Beyer
