High School Football
Stanislaus District high school Football Scoreboard, Week 5
Week 5
Friday, Sept. 17
Los Banos vs. Beyer (at Johansen)
Davis at Mountain House
Bear Creek (Stockton) vs. Enochs (at Gregori)
Johansen at Pacheco
Stagg at Modesto (Downey)
Central Catholic at Bellarmine College Prep (San Jose)
Summerville at Big Valley Christian
Ripon at Modesto Christian
Ceres at Lathrop
Clovis West (Fresno) at Turlock
East Union at Oakdale
Sonora at West (Tracy)
Patterson at El Capitan (MC)
Escalon at Hughson
Livingston at Hilmar
Waterford at Delhi
Ripon Christian at Riverbank
Orestimba at Le Grand
Thursday, Sept. 16
Downey 41, Buhach Colony 21 (Story, video)
BYE: Central Valley, Gregori; Pitman
Week 6
Friday, Sept. 24
Beyer at Ceres
Downey vs. Lincoln
Davis at Los Banos;
Lodi at Gregori
Mountain House at Johansen
Weston Ranch at Central Catholic
Woodland Christian at Big Valley Christian
Modesto Christian at Riverbank
Central Valley at Buhach Colony (AHS)
Edison (Stockton) at Pitman
Oakdale at Kimball
Merced at Patterson
Hilmar at Ripon
Hughson at Livingston
Mariposa at Delhi
Denair at Gustine
Orestimba at Ripon Christian
Le Grand at Waterford
BYE: Enochs; Modesto; Ceres; Turlock; Sonora; Escalon
This story was originally published September 17, 2021 1:26 PM.
