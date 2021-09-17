Modesto Bee Logo
High School Football

Stanislaus District high school Football Scoreboard, Week 5

prep football
prep football

Week 5

Friday, Sept. 17

Los Banos vs. Beyer (at Johansen)

Davis at Mountain House

Bear Creek (Stockton) vs. Enochs (at Gregori)

Johansen at Pacheco

Stagg at Modesto (Downey)

Central Catholic at Bellarmine College Prep (San Jose)

Summerville at Big Valley Christian

Ripon at Modesto Christian

Ceres at Lathrop

Clovis West (Fresno) at Turlock

East Union at Oakdale

Sonora at West (Tracy)

Patterson at El Capitan (MC)

Escalon at Hughson

Livingston at Hilmar

Waterford at Delhi

Ripon Christian at Riverbank

Orestimba at Le Grand

Thursday, Sept. 16

Downey 41, Buhach Colony 21 (Story, video)

BYE: Central Valley, Gregori; Pitman

Stories: Games to watch

Scoreboards: (Week 1, Week 2, Week 3, Week 4)

Week 6

Friday, Sept. 24

Beyer at Ceres

Downey vs. Lincoln

Davis at Los Banos;

Lodi at Gregori

Mountain House at Johansen

Weston Ranch at Central Catholic

Woodland Christian at Big Valley Christian

Modesto Christian at Riverbank

Central Valley at Buhach Colony (AHS)

Edison (Stockton) at Pitman

Oakdale at Kimball

Merced at Patterson

Hilmar at Ripon

Hughson at Livingston

Mariposa at Delhi

Denair at Gustine

Orestimba at Ripon Christian

Le Grand at Waterford

BYE: Enochs; Modesto; Ceres; Turlock; Sonora; Escalon

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 1:26 PM.

