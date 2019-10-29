High School Football

Stanislaus District Football: Week 11 Schedule

Week 1 Results | Week 2 Results | Week 3 Results | Week 4 Results | Week 5 Results | Week 6 Results | Week 7 Results | Week 8 Results | Week 9 Results | Week 10 Results | Standings | CalPrep Rankings | Julian A. Lopez recent stories | The Bee’s Rankings

Friday

7 p.m.: Johansen at Beyer (Johansen HS), Modesto at Downey, Enochs at Gregori, Davis at Ceres, Oakdale at Central Catholic, Modesto Christian at Ripon, Delta Charter-Tracy at Big Valley Christian, Pitman at Turlock, El Capitan at Patterson, Hilmar at Livingston, Escalon at Hughson, Weston Ranch at Sierra, East Union at Manteca, Sonora at Summerville

7:15 p.m.: Denair at Waterford, Orestimba at Gustine

7:30 p.m.: Ripon Christian at Delhi

Bye: Central Valley, Riverbank, Kimball

Sunday, Nov. 3

Sac-Joaquin Section pairings announced

Friday, Nov. 8

Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs begin

Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of Julian A. Lopez
Julian A. Lopez
Julian A. Lopez has been covering local sports for The Modesto Bee since August 2018. He graduated from Arizona State in 2016 with a BA in Journalism.
  Comments  