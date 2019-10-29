High School Football
Stanislaus District Football: Week 11 Schedule
Friday
7 p.m.: Johansen at Beyer (Johansen HS), Modesto at Downey, Enochs at Gregori, Davis at Ceres, Oakdale at Central Catholic, Modesto Christian at Ripon, Delta Charter-Tracy at Big Valley Christian, Pitman at Turlock, El Capitan at Patterson, Hilmar at Livingston, Escalon at Hughson, Weston Ranch at Sierra, East Union at Manteca, Sonora at Summerville
7:15 p.m.: Denair at Waterford, Orestimba at Gustine
7:30 p.m.: Ripon Christian at Delhi
Bye: Central Valley, Riverbank, Kimball
Sunday, Nov. 3
Sac-Joaquin Section pairings announced
Friday, Nov. 8
Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs begin
