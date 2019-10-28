Notebook: Coaches discuss big games on Friday

Los Banos running back, Isaiah Loretto doesn’t get too far against a Beyer High defense Friday night, Oct. 25, 2019 at Veterans Stadium in Los Banos. Beyer defeated Pacheco 22-16. glieb@losbanosenterprise.com

With one week remaining in the high school football regular season, several local teams are on the bubble for the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, which will be released on Sunday afternoon.

Beyer (5-1, 6-3) will host Johansen (5-1, 7-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. with the winner clinching at least a share of the Western Athletic Conference title and an automatic berth in the playoffs. Los Banos is 5-1 in the WAC and the Tigers are at Pacheco.

“We are honored to be in this position,” Vikings coach Scott Sacuskie said at Monday’s Quarterback Club meeting.

Johansen last made the playoffs in 2008 and Beyer was 0-10 last year.

“Our kids have been resilient,” Patriots coach Greg Bockman said.

Gregori (2-2, 5-4) hosts Enochs (2-2, 5-4) and the winner of Friday’s Central California Athletic League game most likely will make the Div. I playoffs as the No. 12 seed.

“There are playoff implications on Friday and we have watched film and they have big guys up front,” Eagles coach James Stacy said.

Stacy jokingly said he was looking forward to the first matchup between the schools in seven years where rain isn’t forecasted.

Central Catholic (5-0, 5-4) will host Oakdale (4-1, 6-3); the Raiders can win the Valley Oak League title outright with a win while the Mustangs can clinch a share with a win.

Downey honors athletes: Downey coach Jeremy Plaa brought five athletes to the QB Club meeting on Monday.

The five athletes were:

Senior wide receiver Ethan Difuntorum: He plans to major in history in college and be an Air Force fighter pilot one day.

Senior linebacker David Gorman: Gorman said he is going to Cal Poly Pomona and wants to major in environmental analysis.

Senior wide receiver Lawrence Harris: He wants to attend a four-year college and major in the medical field.

Senior offensive lineman Andrew Kennedy: He plans to attend and MJC and Stanislaus State and wants to be a teacher.

Senior quarterback Bryce Gouker: Gouker, who has 30 passing touchdowns, said he wants to play football in college, either at the JC level or a four-year school.

Modesto High is bringing its athletes next week.

Masters Golf results: The Oakdale girls golf team finished in fourth place at the SJS Masters Golf Tournament at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton on Monday. Enochs finished in ninth.

Mustangs’ Andrea York had the highest finish by a Stanislaus District golfer with a 4-over-par round of 76.