High School Football
Bee’s section football rankings: League titles on the line for some ranked schools.
Change is good in football, all levels.
And change is the theme in this week’s large-school Sac-Joaquin Section rankings, the biggest reorganization of the season.
That’s what upsets do.
Folsom and Inderkum remain No. 1 and No. 2, both unbeaten against section opposition (Folsom lost to Northern California No. 1 De La Salle in a season opener).
Then the changes. Oak Ridge moves to No. 3, its best effort perhaps coming in defeat, a 3-point loss to Folsom in a Sierra Foothill League opener.
St. Mary’s and Lincoln move up to No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, just in time for a battle of Stockton on Friday for the Tri-City Athletic League championship.
Forget the overall record for St. Mary’s. There isn’t a team in this state that has played a more murderous schedule, including games against state heavies Pittsburg, Serra of San Mateo, Mission Viejo and De La Salle.
-Joe Davidson
With the playoffs being released on Sunday, I think we can project Center as the No. 1 seed in Div. V and Ripon No. 2, assuming they both win on Friday.
That leaves Escalon as No. 1 in Div. VI and Hilmar No. 2. There are going to be some fantastic playoff matchups and Div. V and VI always surprise with early round upsets.
-Julian A. Lopez
THE BEE’S TOP 20
Sac-Joaquin Section
Football
Large Schools
1. Folsom (8-1)
2. Inderkum (9-0)
3. Oak Ridge (7-2)
4. St. Mary’s (5-4)
5. Lincoln-Stockton (9-0)
6. Capital Christian (7-2)
7. Cosumnes Oaks (7-2)
8. Monterey Trail (8-1)
9. Buhach Colony (9-0)
10. Edison (8-1)
11. Davis Sr. (8-1)
12. Del Oro (6-3)
13. Rocklin (6-3)
14. Turlock (7-2)
15. Elk Grove (6-3)
16. Vacaville (7-2)
17. Central Catholic (5-4)
18. Oakdale (6-3)
19. Manteca (7-2)
20. Placer (7-2)
-Joe Davidson/Julian Lopez
THE BEE’S TOP 15
Sac-Joaquin Section
Football
Small Schools
1. Center (9-0)
2. Ripon (8-1)
3. Escalon (8-1)
4. Hilmar (8-1)
5. Ripon Christian (8-1)
6. Colfax (7-2)
7. Foothill (6-3)
8. Bear River (6-3)
9. Amador (8-1)
10. Bradshaw Christian (7-2)
11. Rosemont (8-1)
12. Calaveras (6-3)
13. Highlands (8-1)
14. Golden Sierra (7-2)
15. Denair (7-2)
- Joe Davidson/ Julian A. Lopez
