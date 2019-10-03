Stanislaus District Football: Week 7 Scoreboard

Denair’s Jorge Yanez runs the ball during the Southern League game with Ripon Christian in Ripon, Calif., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Ripon Christian won the game 28-7. aalfaro@modbee.com

Week 1 Results | Week 2 Results | Week 3 Results | Week 4 Results | Week 5 Results | Week 6 Results | Standings | Week 7 Rankings | Julian A. Lopez recent stories

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Week 8 Schedule

Friday, Oct. 11

7 p.m.: Johansen at Los Banos, Modesto at Turlock, Pitman at Gregori, Downey at Enochs (JHS), Davis at Lathrop, Mountain House at Beyer (Downey), Central Catholic at Weston Ranch, Modesto Christian at Livingston, Pacheco at Ceres, Central Valley at Patterson, Sierra at Oakdale, Hilmar at Hughson, Bret Harte at Sonora

7:15 p.m.: Orestimba at Denair, Waterford at Mariposa County

7:30 p.m.: Big Valley Christian at Millennium, Gustine at Ripon Christian, Riverbank at Escalon

Bye: Ripon

----

Week 9 Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 17

7 p.m.: Beyer at Davis (GHS)

Friday, Oct. 18

7 p.m.: Lathrop at Johansen, Modesto at Pitman (THS), Gregori at Downey, Turlock at Enochs (GHS), Hilmar at Modesto Christian, Ceres at Los Banos, Buhach Colony at Central Valley (CHS), Patterson at Merced (Golden Valley HS), Oakdale at Kimball, Escalon at Ripon, Livingston at Riverbank, Calaveras at Sonora

7:15 p.m.: Denair at Delhi, Waterford at Orestimba, Ripon Christian at Mariposa County

Bye: Big Valley Christian, Central Catholic, Hughson

-----

Week 10 Schedule

Friday, Oct. 25

7 p.m.: Davis at Johansen, Enochs at Modesto (Downey), Turlock at Gregori, Downey at Pitman (THS), Beyer at Pacheco, Kimball at Central Catholic, Hughson at Modesto Christian, Brookside Christian at Big Valley Christian, Mountain House at Ceres, Central Valley at El Capitan (Merced College), Riverbank at Hilmar, Ripon at Hughson, Sonora at Amador

7:15 p.m.: Mariposa County at Denair, Gustine at Waterford, Delhi at Orestimba

7:30 p.m.: Le Grand at Ripon Christian

Bye: Modesto Christian, Oakdale, Patterson

-----

Week 11 Schedule

Friday, Nov. 1

7 p.m.: Johansen at Beyer (JHS), Modesto at Downey, Enochs at Gregori, Davis at Ceres, Oakdale at Central Catholic, Modesto Christian at Ripon, Delta Charter-Tracy at Big Valley Christian, Pitman at Turlock, El Capitan at Patterson, Hilmar at Livingston, Escalon at Hughson, Sonora at Summerville

7:15 p.m.: Denair at Waterford, Orestimba at Gustine

7:30 p.m.: Ripon Christian at Delhi

Bye: Central Valley, Riverbank