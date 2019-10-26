High School Football

Stanislaus District Football Standings: Week 10

Central California Athletic League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Turlock

4-0

7-2

243

143

Downey

3-1

6-3

325

293

Gregori

2-2

5-4

167

179

Enochs

2-2

5-4

247

210

Pitman

1-3

2-7

102

317

Modesto

0-4

1-8

97

282

Western Athletic Conference

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Johansen

5-1

7-2

274

162

Beyer

5-1

6-3

199

125

Los Banos

5-1

5-4

266

217

Davis

4-2

7-2

305

147

Pacheco

3-3

4-5

201

190

Mtn. House

1-5

1-8

140

357

Lathrop

1-5

1-8

126

362

Ceres

0-6

0-9

115

395

Valley Oak League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Cen. Catholic

5-0

5-4

335

277

Manteca

4-1

7-2

476

182

Oakdale

4-1

6-3

319

199

Sierra

2-3

6-3

331

168

Kimball

2-4

5-5

303

319

East Union

1-4

4-5

298

248

West. Ranch

0-5

1-7

78

454

Trans Valley League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Ripon

4-1

8-1

363

119

Hilmar

4-1

8-1

312

107

Escalon

4-1

8-1

373

142

Livingston

3-2

6-3

296

214

Hughson

2-3

4-5

272

195

Mod. Chr.

1-4

1-8

78

374

Riverbank

0-6

0-10

114

423

Central California Conference

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Buhach Col.

5-0

9-0

387

131

Atwater

4-1

7-2

345

231

Merced

3-2

4-5

265

196

Patterson

2-3

5-4

330

295

Golden Val.

2-3

4-5

263

217

Central Val.

2-4

4-6

248

333

El Capitan

0-5

1-8

91

418

Southern Athletic League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Ripon Chr.

6-0

8-1

341

50

Denair

5-1

7-2

230

128

Mariposa

4-2

5-4

199

163

Le Grand

3-3

5-4

249

209

Orestimba

2-3

4-4

182

173

Gustine

2-4

2-7

111

257

Waterford

1-5

3-6

171

302

Delhi

0-5

0-8

28

294

Central California Athletic Association

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Big Valley

3-0

5-4

318

174

Brook. Chr.

2-2

3-6

200

340

S. Ridge

1-1

4-4

162

132

Millennium

1-2

3-4

219

265

Delta Ch.

0-2

1-7

102

289

Mother Lode League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Amador

3-1

8-1

364

79

Calaveras

3-1

6-3

204

142

Sonora

3-1

4-5

234

232

Argonaut

2-2

3-6

168

182

Summerville

1-3

3-6

120

233

Bret Harte

0-4

2-7

95

289

