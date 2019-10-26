High School Football
Stanislaus District Football Standings: Week 10
Central California Athletic League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Turlock
4-0
7-2
243
143
Downey
3-1
6-3
325
293
Gregori
2-2
5-4
167
179
Enochs
2-2
5-4
247
210
Pitman
1-3
2-7
102
317
Modesto
0-4
1-8
97
282
Western Athletic Conference
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Johansen
5-1
7-2
274
162
Beyer
5-1
6-3
199
125
Los Banos
5-1
5-4
266
217
Davis
4-2
7-2
305
147
Pacheco
3-3
4-5
201
190
Mtn. House
1-5
1-8
140
357
Lathrop
1-5
1-8
126
362
Ceres
0-6
0-9
115
395
Valley Oak League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Cen. Catholic
5-0
5-4
335
277
Manteca
4-1
7-2
476
182
Oakdale
4-1
6-3
319
199
Sierra
2-3
6-3
331
168
Kimball
2-4
5-5
303
319
East Union
1-4
4-5
298
248
West. Ranch
0-5
1-7
78
454
Trans Valley League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Ripon
4-1
8-1
363
119
Hilmar
4-1
8-1
312
107
Escalon
4-1
8-1
373
142
Livingston
3-2
6-3
296
214
Hughson
2-3
4-5
272
195
Mod. Chr.
1-4
1-8
78
374
Riverbank
0-6
0-10
114
423
Central California Conference
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Buhach Col.
5-0
9-0
387
131
Atwater
4-1
7-2
345
231
Merced
3-2
4-5
265
196
Patterson
2-3
5-4
330
295
Golden Val.
2-3
4-5
263
217
Central Val.
2-4
4-6
248
333
El Capitan
0-5
1-8
91
418
Southern Athletic League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Ripon Chr.
6-0
8-1
341
50
Denair
5-1
7-2
230
128
Mariposa
4-2
5-4
199
163
Le Grand
3-3
5-4
249
209
Orestimba
2-3
4-4
182
173
Gustine
2-4
2-7
111
257
Waterford
1-5
3-6
171
302
Delhi
0-5
0-8
28
294
Central California Athletic Association
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Big Valley
3-0
5-4
318
174
Brook. Chr.
2-2
3-6
200
340
S. Ridge
1-1
4-4
162
132
Millennium
1-2
3-4
219
265
Delta Ch.
0-2
1-7
102
289
Mother Lode League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Amador
3-1
8-1
364
79
Calaveras
3-1
6-3
204
142
Sonora
3-1
4-5
234
232
Argonaut
2-2
3-6
168
182
Summerville
1-3
3-6
120
233
Bret Harte
0-4
2-7
95
289
Comments