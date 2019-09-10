Stanislaus District Football: Week 4 Schedule

Watch highlights of Davis’ 43-8 win over El Captian Behind five touchdowns from senior quarterback Elijah Diaz, Davis High School beat El Capitan High School, 43-8 on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Modesto Junior College. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Behind five touchdowns from senior quarterback Elijah Diaz, Davis High School beat El Capitan High School, 43-8 on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Modesto Junior College.

Week 4 Schedule

Friday

7 p.m.: Johansen at East Union, Escalon at Downey, Central Valley at Enochs, Patterson at Modesto, Central Catholic at Upland, Modesto Christian at El Capitan, West at Ceres, Summerville at Hughson, Hilmar at Sonora, Ripon at Calaveras

7:15 p.m.: Gregori at McNair, Big Valley Christian at Waterford, Sheldon at Turlock, Linden at Le Grand

7:30 p.m.: Pitman at Bullard, Palma at Oakdale, Riverbank at Millennium, Denair at Soquel

