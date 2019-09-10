High School Football
Stanislaus District Football: Week 4 Schedule
Watch highlights of Davis’ 43-8 win over El Captian
Week 4 Schedule
Friday
7 p.m.: Johansen at East Union, Escalon at Downey, Central Valley at Enochs, Patterson at Modesto, Central Catholic at Upland, Modesto Christian at El Capitan, West at Ceres, Summerville at Hughson, Hilmar at Sonora, Ripon at Calaveras
7:15 p.m.: Gregori at McNair, Big Valley Christian at Waterford, Sheldon at Turlock, Linden at Le Grand
7:30 p.m.: Pitman at Bullard, Palma at Oakdale, Riverbank at Millennium, Denair at Soquel
