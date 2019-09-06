Stanislaus District Football: Week 3 scoreboard

Behind a three touchdown performance from senior running back Anthony Frias, Turlock beat Tracy, 43-14 at Joe Debely Stadium on Thursday in Turlock, California.
Watch highlights of Turlock’ 43-14 win over Tracy on Thursday
Julian A. Lopez has been covering local sports for The Modesto Bee since August 2018. He graduated from Arizona State in 2016 with a BA in Journalism.
