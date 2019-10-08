Stanislaus District Football: Week 8 Schedule

SHARE COPY LINK

Friday

7 p.m.: Johansen at Los Banos, Modesto at Turlock, Pitman at Gregori, Downey at Enochs (Johansen), Davis at Lathrop, Mountain House at Beyer (Downey), Central Catholic at Weston Ranch, Modesto Christian at Livingston, Pacheco at Ceres, Central Valley at Patterson, Sierra at Oakdale, Hilmar at Hughson, Bret Harte at Sonora

7:15 p.m.: Orestimba at Denair, Mariposa County at Waterford (GAME MOVED FROM MARIPOSA DUE TO FIRE)

7:30 p.m.: Millennium at Big Valley Christian, Gustine at Ripon Christian, Riverbank at Escalon

Bye: Ripon

Week 9 Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 17

7 p.m.: Beyer at Davis (Gregori)

Friday, Oct. 18

7 p.m.: Lathrop at Johansen, Modesto at Pitman (Turlock), Gregori at Downey, Turlock at Enochs (Gregori), Hilmar at Modesto Christian, Ceres at Los Banos, Buhach Colony at Central Valley (Ceres), Patterson at Merced (Golden Valley HS), Oakdale at Kimball, Escalon at Ripon, Livingston at Riverbank, Calaveras at Sonora

7:15 p.m.: Denair at Delhi, Waterford at Orestimba, Ripon Christian at Mariposa County

Bye: Big Valley Christian, Central Catholic, Hughson