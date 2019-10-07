Gregori volleyball beats Turlock to create tie atop CCAL standings.

SHARE COPY LINK

Entering Monday’s Central California Athletic League volleyball match, Turlock had won all five league games and lost only one set.

That one set came against Gregori on Sept. 18 when the Jaguars were without junior Olivia Keller, who was sitting out due to a CIF Sac-Joaquin Section transfer rule.

With Keller leading the way, the Jaguars beat Turlock in four sets, 25-21, 25-17, 20-25, 25-22 to create a tie atop the league standings.

Keller had 17 kills while senior Mara Semone added 14 and senior Victoria Goff had nine.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“They were all superb tonight,” Jaguars coach Megan Toon.

Keller had 11 kills in the first two sets while Semone had seven in the final set.

Turlock (5-1, 20-15) struggled with receiving serves in the first set and had five unforced errors.

“Our serves are tough,” Toon said. “We make errors but we serve with power.”

The Jaguars (5-1, 13-9) controlled the second set behind strong passing and ended the set on a 8-4 run. Turlock battled back in the third set behind seniors Mary Padilla and Jazmyn Tubbs and the Bulldogs took advantage of a couple of Gregori errors.

Gregori led 16-8 in the fourth but Turlock rallied back and trailed 24-21 before Semone ended the match on a kill.

Toon said the defense struggled in the final set but they regrouped.

“We need our energy to stay high and be humble after tonight,” Toon said.

Pitman 3, Modesto 0: The Pride (4-2, 13-12) won in straight sets over the Panthers (1-5, 10-16).

Enochs 3, Downey 0: Senior Madison Hemiller had 14 kills for the Eagles (3-3, 16-14).

Ripon 3, Riverbank 0: Senior Shannon Johnson had 25 assists and four aces for the Indians (5-3, 9-5).