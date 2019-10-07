Notebook: Defenses lead Modesto teams to victory; Big Valley honors OL group

The Davis High defense was part of a big Western Athletic Conference victory over Pacheco on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. glieb@losbanosenterprise.com

Defenses were key to several Modesto teams victories in Week 7.

In a 22-21 win over Pacheco, Davis junior linebacker Edgar Ramirez blocked a 30-yard field goal with three minutes left. He also had two fumble recoveries and had a receiving touchdown.

The Spartans had six sacks as well and the unit helped with the Spartans’ offensive struggles.

“It was the worst first half we, offensively, have had in quite some time,” Davis coach Tim Garcia said at Monday’s Modesto Quarterback Club meeting.

In a 25-6 win over Lathrop, Beyer had two defensive touchdowns and allowed 15 rushing yards on 21 attempts.

Gregori senior safety Mario Hernandez made his season debut after sitting out for the first five games due to a CIF Sac-Joaquin Section transfer rule and he had two interceptions and one returned for a touchdown in the Jaguars’ 26-6 victory over Modesto.

Hernandez played at Modesto Christian last year.

Enochs had three defensive touchdowns in the Eagles’ 26-13 victory over Pitman.

Big Valley’s Berkefeld honors group: Big Valley Christian brought its athletes to the QB Club meeting and coach Brian Berkefeld had his entire starting offensive line in attendance.

“They are the heart of what we do,” Berkefeld said.

Big Valley Christian averages nearly 300 rushing yards per game and beat Stone Ridge Christian, 22-21, last Friday.

The five athletes in attendance were:

Senior offensive tackle Gavin Boone: Has a 4.1 GPA and wants to study biomedical engineering at Duke.

Junior offensive guard Brandon Carothers: Wants to study kinesiology in college.

Junior offensive tackle Spencer Cox: Wants to study business and play football in college.

Senior offensive guard Luke Bamrud: Wants to major in pre-med in college.

Senior center Silas Stubbert: He will join the Marines after he graduates.

Central Catholic will bring its athletes next week.

News and Notes:

In a 56-12 win over East Union, Central Catholic was able to play backups in the second half. Raiders assistant coach Billy Hylla said it was the first time all season they were able to rest starters.

Johansen trailed 20-19 in the fourth quarter before scoring 27 unanswered to win, 46-20.

MJC has a bye this week and coach Rusty Stivers said “10 to 15” players are dealing with injuries.