High School Football
Stanislaus District Football Standings: Week 7
Central California Athletic League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Gregori
1-0
4-2
126
102
Turlock
1-0
4-2
142
116
Enochs
1-0
4-2
138
123
Downey
0-1
3-3
190
253
Modesto
0-1
1-5
97
160
Pitman
0-1
1-5
59
246
Western Athletic Conference
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Johansen
3-0
5-1
193
95
Beyer
3-0
4-2
116
74
Davis
2-1
5-1
199
99
Los Banos
2-1
2-4
126
164
Pacheco
1-2
2-4
136
147
Lathrop
1-2
1-5
88
228
Mtn. House
0-3
0-6
90
257
Ceres
0-3
0-6
45
258
Valley Oak League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Cen. Catholic
3-0
3-4
202
240
Kimball
2-1
5-2
239
136
Oakdale
2-1
4-3
232
164
Sierra
1-1
5-1
271
81
Manteca
1-1
4-2
277
144
West. Ranch
0-2
1-4
60
248
East Union
0-3
3-4
220
208
Trans Valley League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Escalon
2-0
6-0
249
61
Ripon
2-1
6-1
283
84
Hughson
2-1
4-3
246
146
Hilmar
1-1
5-1
233
87
Livingston
1-1
4-2
177
152
Mod. Chr.
1-2
1-6
78
329
Riverbank
0-3
0-7
102
284
Central California Conference
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Buhach Col.
2-0
6-0
276
96
Merced
2-0
3-3
150
104
Atwater
2-1
5-2
262
157
Golden Val.
1-1
3-3
184
135
Patterson
1-2
4-3
266
220
Central Val.
1-2
3-4
172
225
El Capitan
0-3
1-6
67
337
Southern Athletic League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Ripon Chr.
3-0
5-1
210
43
Mariposa
3-0
4-2
135
101
Denair
2-1
4-2
167
94
Waterford
1-2
3-3
137
203
Orestimba
1-2
3-3
119
131
Le Grand
1-2
3-3
179
153
Gustine
1-2
1-5
45
181
Delhi
0-3
0-6
13
231
Central California Athletic Association
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Big Valley
1-0
3-3
180
119
Brook. Chr.
1-0
2-4
142
252
Millennium
1-1
3-3
212
10
S. Ridge
0-1
3-4
123
126
Delta Ch.
0-1
1-6
102
245
Mother Lode League
School
League
Overall
PF
PA
Amador
1-0
6-0
256
41
Calaveras
1-0
4-2
146
83
Sonora
1-0
2-4
123
180
Summerville
0-1
2-4
98
165
Bret Harte
0-1
2-4
83
170
Argonaut
0-1
1-5
116
155
