High School Football

Stanislaus District Football Standings: Week 7

Central California Athletic League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Gregori

1-0

4-2

126

102

Turlock

1-0

4-2

142

116

Enochs

1-0

4-2

138

123

Downey

0-1

3-3

190

253

Modesto

0-1

1-5

97

160

Pitman

0-1

1-5

59

246

Western Athletic Conference

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Johansen

3-0

5-1

193

95

Beyer

3-0

4-2

116

74

Davis

2-1

5-1

199

99

Los Banos

2-1

2-4

126

164

Pacheco

1-2

2-4

136

147

Lathrop

1-2

1-5

88

228

Mtn. House

0-3

0-6

90

257

Ceres

0-3

0-6

45

258

Valley Oak League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Cen. Catholic

3-0

3-4

202

240

Kimball

2-1

5-2

239

136

Oakdale

2-1

4-3

232

164

Sierra

1-1

5-1

271

81

Manteca

1-1

4-2

277

144

West. Ranch

0-2

1-4

60

248

East Union

0-3

3-4

220

208

Trans Valley League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Escalon

2-0

6-0

249

61

Ripon

2-1

6-1

283

84

Hughson

2-1

4-3

246

146

Hilmar

1-1

5-1

233

87

Livingston

1-1

4-2

177

152

Mod. Chr.

1-2

1-6

78

329

Riverbank

0-3

0-7

102

284

Central California Conference

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Buhach Col.

2-0

6-0

276

96

Merced

2-0

3-3

150

104

Atwater

2-1

5-2

262

157

Golden Val.

1-1

3-3

184

135

Patterson

1-2

4-3

266

220

Central Val.

1-2

3-4

172

225

El Capitan

0-3

1-6

67

337

Southern Athletic League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Ripon Chr.

3-0

5-1

210

43

Mariposa

3-0

4-2

135

101

Denair

2-1

4-2

167

94

Waterford

1-2

3-3

137

203

Orestimba

1-2

3-3

119

131

Le Grand

1-2

3-3

179

153

Gustine

1-2

1-5

45

181

Delhi

0-3

0-6

13

231

Central California Athletic Association

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Big Valley

1-0

3-3

180

119

Brook. Chr.

1-0

2-4

142

252

Millennium

1-1

3-3

212

10

S. Ridge

0-1

3-4

123

126

Delta Ch.

0-1

1-6

102

245

Mother Lode League

School

League

Overall

PF

PA

Amador

1-0

6-0

256

41

Calaveras

1-0

4-2

146

83

Sonora

1-0

2-4

123

180

Summerville

0-1

2-4

98

165

Bret Harte

0-1

2-4

83

170

Argonaut

0-1

1-5

116

155

Related stories from Modesto Bee
  Comments  