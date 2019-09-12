High School Football
Stanislaus District high school football statistical leaders through Week 3
Passers
Last Name
School
League
Comp
Att
Yards
TDs
Int
Gouker
Downey
CCAL
48
69
966
14
1
Casillas
Orestimba
SL
36
63
627
5
5
Lingley
Ripon Chr.
SL
38
63
613
6
1
McCleery
Patterson
CCC
38
86
592
4
2
Ilardi
Ripon
TVL
20
31
451
8
0
Miguel
Hilmar
TVL
22
39
430
6
1
Harris
Escalon
TVL
27
46
422
7
1
Durossette
Cen. Catholic
VOL
26
60
386
3
2
Meyer
Hughson
TVL
22
45
303
4
0
Rios
Waterford
SL
22
40
297
2
2
Receivers
Last Name
School
League
Catches
Yards
TDs
Harris
Downey
CCAL
17
498
8
McGovern
Ripon Chr.
SL
13
170
4
Trejo
Escalon
TVL
12
221
3
Vargas
Orestimba
SL
12
284
3
Vrieling
Ripon Chr.
SL
11
224
2
Price
Cen. Catholic
VOL
11
177
1
England
Downey
CCAL
11
167
2
Easterwood
Downey
CCAL
10
210
3
Godbolt
Patterson
CCC
10
152
1
Materi
Orestimba
SL
10
134
1
Rushers
Last Name
School
League
Rushes
Yards
TDs
Incaprera
Los Banos
WAC
47
390
4
Rivera
Downey
CCAL
46
343
5
Drobnick
Big Valley Chr.
CCAA
28
335
4
Saffer
Oakdale
VOL
44
330
3
Rhiney
Gregori
CCAL
37
318
3
Cervantes
Enochs
CCAL
51
311
1
Ayala
Oakdale
VOL
50
302
5
Christensen
Escalon
TVL
28
288
3
Imada
Patterson
CCC
32
268
1
McGovern
Ripon Chr.
SL
45
264
5
Sacks
Last Name
School
League
Sacks
For a Loss
Van Vuren
Ripon Chr.
SL
4
24
Mensonides
Ripon Chr.
SL
3
28
Terpsma
Ripon Chr.
SL
2.5
32
Davis
Orestimba
SL
2.5
25
Munoz
Beyer
WAC
2.5
22
Wiebe
Ripon
TVL
2.5
15
Bryan
Ripon Chr.
SL
2.5
13
White
Beyer
WAC
2.5
13
Camacho
Escalon
TVL
2.5
0
Juarez
Hilmar
TVL
2.5
0
Interceptions
Last Name
School
League
Interceptions
Total Yards
TDs
Gilbert
Ripon Chr.
SL
2
5
0
Collins
Patterson
CCC
2
0
0
Imhoff
Patterson
CCC
2
0
0
Ruiz
Gregori
CCAL
2
0
0
Corral
Escalon
TVL
1
50
0
Souza
Escalon
TVL
1
40
0
Kirkendall
Downey
CCAL
1
29
0
Tavares
Waterford
SL
1
15
0
Love
Downey
CCAL
1
12
0
Jackson
Cen. Catholic
VOL
1
10
0
