Stanislaus District high school football statistical leaders through Week 3

Watch highlights of Davis’ 43-8 win over El Captian

Behind five touchdowns from senior quarterback Elijah Diaz, Davis High School beat El Capitan High School, 43-8 on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Modesto Junior College. By
Passers

Last Name

School

League

Comp

Att

Yards

TDs

Int

Gouker

Downey

CCAL

48

69

966

14

1

Casillas

Orestimba

SL

36

63

627

5

5

Lingley

Ripon Chr.

SL

38

63

613

6

1

McCleery

Patterson

CCC

38

86

592

4

2

Ilardi

Ripon

TVL

20

31

451

8

0

Miguel

Hilmar

TVL

22

39

430

6

1

Harris

Escalon

TVL

27

46

422

7

1

Durossette

Cen. Catholic

VOL

26

60

386

3

2

Meyer

Hughson

TVL

22

45

303

4

0

Rios

Waterford

SL

22

40

297

2

2

Receivers

Last Name

School

League

Catches

Yards

TDs

Harris

Downey

CCAL

17

498

8

McGovern

Ripon Chr.

SL

13

170

4

Trejo

Escalon

TVL

12

221

3

Vargas

Orestimba

SL

12

284

3

Vrieling

Ripon Chr.

SL

11

224

2

Price

Cen. Catholic

VOL

11

177

1

England

Downey

CCAL

11

167

2

Easterwood

Downey

CCAL

10

210

3

Godbolt

Patterson

CCC

10

152

1

Materi

Orestimba

SL

10

134

1

Rushers

Last Name

School

League

Rushes

Yards

TDs

Incaprera

Los Banos

WAC

47

390

4

Rivera

Downey

CCAL

46

343

5

Drobnick

Big Valley Chr.

CCAA

28

335

4

Saffer

Oakdale

VOL

44

330

3

Rhiney

Gregori

CCAL

37

318

3

Cervantes

Enochs

CCAL

51

311

1

Ayala

Oakdale

VOL

50

302

5

Christensen

Escalon

TVL

28

288

3

Imada

Patterson

CCC

32

268

1

McGovern

Ripon Chr.

SL

45

264

5

Sacks

Last Name

School

League

Sacks

For a Loss

Van Vuren

Ripon Chr.

SL

4

24

Mensonides

Ripon Chr.

SL

3

28

Terpsma

Ripon Chr.

SL

2.5

32

Davis

Orestimba

SL

2.5

25

Munoz

Beyer

WAC

2.5

22

Wiebe

Ripon

TVL

2.5

15

Bryan

Ripon Chr.

SL

2.5

13

White

Beyer

WAC

2.5

13

Camacho

Escalon

TVL

2.5

0

Juarez

Hilmar

TVL

2.5

0

Interceptions

Last Name

School

League

Interceptions

Total Yards

TDs

Gilbert

Ripon Chr.

SL

2

5

0

Collins

Patterson

CCC

2

0

0

Imhoff

Patterson

CCC

2

0

0

Ruiz

Gregori

CCAL

2

0

0

Corral

Escalon

TVL

1

50

0

Souza

Escalon

TVL

1

40

0

Kirkendall

Downey

CCAL

1

29

0

Tavares

Waterford

SL

1

15

0

Love

Downey

CCAL

1

12

0

Jackson

Cen. Catholic

VOL

1

10

0

