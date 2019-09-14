High School Football

Stanislaus District high school football standings

Watch highlights of Escalon’s 49-20 win over Downey

Escalon High School rushed for seven touchdowns in the Cougars' 49-20 win over Downey High School on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. By
Up Next
Escalon High School rushed for seven touchdowns in the Cougars' 49-20 win over Downey High School on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. By

Central California Athletic League

School

Overall

PF

PA

Downey

3-1

157

154

Enochs

3-1

102

62

Turlock

3-1

85

48

Gregori

2-2

80

89

Modesto

0-3

29

104

Pitman

0-3

10

145

Western Athletic Conference

School

Overall

PF

PA

Davis

3-0

112

27

Johansen

2-1

85

27

Pacheco

1-2

63

86

Beyer

1-2

34

61

Los Banos

0-3

67

126

Mountain House

0-3

35

153

Lathrop

0-3

28

146

Ceres

0-3

13

133

Valley Oak League

School

Overall

PF

PA

Sierra

4-0

200

32

Manteca

3-1

196

80

East Union

3-1

150

62

Kimball

3-1

129

57

Oakdale

2-2

76

45

Weston Ranch

1-2

38

123

Central Catholic

0-4

70

166

Trans Valley League

School

Overall

PF

PA

Hilmar

4-0

174

26

Escalon

4-0

166

40

Ripon

4-0

173

39

Livingston

3-1

142

84

Hughson

2-2

118

71

Riverbank

0-4

33

161

Modesto Christian

0-4

44

204

Central California Conference

School

Overall

PF

PA

Buhach Colony

4-0

175

75

Patterson

3-1

162

105

Atwater

3-1

108

72

Golden Valley

2-2

126

74

Central Valley

2-2

109

111

Merced

1-3

75

96

El Capitan

1-3

59

178

Southern Athletic League

School

Overall

PF

PA

Denair

2-1

105

47

Ripon Christian

2-1

97

36

Le Grand

2-1

98

84

Orestimba

2-1

78

76

Waterford

2-1

89

90

Mariposa County

1-2

55

95

Gustine

0-3

14

107

Delhi

0-3

6

131

Central California Athletic Association

School

Overall

PF

PA

Millennium

2-2

135

156

Big Valley Christian

1-2

97

69

Brookside Christian

1-2

74

107

Delta Charter

1-2

68

67

Stone Ridge Christian

1-3

80

98

Mother Lode League

School

Overall

PF

PA

Amador

3-0

131

32

Calaveras

1-2

49

56

Bret Harte

1-2

43

78

Summerville

1-3

61

117

Argonaut

0-3

55

88

Sonora

0-4

41

159

  Comments  