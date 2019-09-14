High School Football
Stanislaus District high school football standings
Central California Athletic League
School
Overall
PF
PA
Downey
3-1
157
154
Enochs
3-1
102
62
Turlock
3-1
85
48
Gregori
2-2
80
89
Modesto
0-3
29
104
Pitman
0-3
10
145
Western Athletic Conference
School
Overall
PF
PA
Davis
3-0
112
27
Johansen
2-1
85
27
Pacheco
1-2
63
86
Beyer
1-2
34
61
Los Banos
0-3
67
126
Mountain House
0-3
35
153
Lathrop
0-3
28
146
Ceres
0-3
13
133
Valley Oak League
School
Overall
PF
PA
Sierra
4-0
200
32
Manteca
3-1
196
80
East Union
3-1
150
62
Kimball
3-1
129
57
Oakdale
2-2
76
45
Weston Ranch
1-2
38
123
Central Catholic
0-4
70
166
Trans Valley League
School
Overall
PF
PA
Hilmar
4-0
174
26
Escalon
4-0
166
40
Ripon
4-0
173
39
Livingston
3-1
142
84
Hughson
2-2
118
71
Riverbank
0-4
33
161
Modesto Christian
0-4
44
204
Central California Conference
School
Overall
PF
PA
Buhach Colony
4-0
175
75
Patterson
3-1
162
105
Atwater
3-1
108
72
Golden Valley
2-2
126
74
Central Valley
2-2
109
111
Merced
1-3
75
96
El Capitan
1-3
59
178
Southern Athletic League
School
Overall
PF
PA
Denair
2-1
105
47
Ripon Christian
2-1
97
36
Le Grand
2-1
98
84
Orestimba
2-1
78
76
Waterford
2-1
89
90
Mariposa County
1-2
55
95
Gustine
0-3
14
107
Delhi
0-3
6
131
Central California Athletic Association
School
Overall
PF
PA
Millennium
2-2
135
156
Big Valley Christian
1-2
97
69
Brookside Christian
1-2
74
107
Delta Charter
1-2
68
67
Stone Ridge Christian
1-3
80
98
Mother Lode League
School
Overall
PF
PA
Amador
3-0
131
32
Calaveras
1-2
49
56
Bret Harte
1-2
43
78
Summerville
1-3
61
117
Argonaut
0-3
55
88
Sonora
0-4
41
159
