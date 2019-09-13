High School Football
Turnovers prove costly as Central Catholic falls to Upland to drop to 0-4
In search of its first win of the season, Central Catholic traveled south to face one of the CIF Southern Section’s top teams.
It wasn’t pretty for the Raiders against a defending Division II section champion.
Central Catholic (0-4) turned the ball over four times in the third quarter and fell to Upland, 49-27.
The Raiders were outscored 20-0 in that quarter after trailing at halftime 17-7.
Sophomore running back Lyon Colon was a bright spot for the Raiders with three rushing touchdowns.
Central Catholic opens Valley Oak League play at Manteca next week. The Buffaloes beat Tracy, 34-20 on Friday.
