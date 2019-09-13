Turnovers prove costly as Central Catholic falls to Upland to drop to 0-4

Central Catholic’s Dalton Durossette rolls out to pass during the non-league game with De La Salle at Central Catholic High School in Modesto, Calif., Aug. 30, 2019. aalfaro@modbee.com

In search of its first win of the season, Central Catholic traveled south to face one of the CIF Southern Section’s top teams.

It wasn’t pretty for the Raiders against a defending Division II section champion.

Central Catholic (0-4) turned the ball over four times in the third quarter and fell to Upland, 49-27.

The Raiders were outscored 20-0 in that quarter after trailing at halftime 17-7.

Sophomore running back Lyon Colon was a bright spot for the Raiders with three rushing touchdowns.

Central Catholic opens Valley Oak League play at Manteca next week. The Buffaloes beat Tracy, 34-20 on Friday.

