Roundup: Hilmar, Ripon, Patterson, and Turlock all win; Modesto schools go winless.

Modesto’s James Hayes (41) bounces off multiple defenders during a game between Modesto High School and Patterson High School at Gregori High School in Modesto California on September 13, 2019. jwestberg@modbee.com

Junior quarterback Logan McCleery had two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) as Patterson beat Modesto, 35-15 at Gregori High School on Friday.

Senior running back Obadiah Godbolt had three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) and junior running back Jordan Imada added a rushing score for the Tigers (3-1), who open Central California Conference play at home against Buhach Colony (4-0) next week.

Modesto (0-3) hosts Franklin next week.

Central Valley 21, Enochs 14: Senior quarterback Andrew Hernandez had three total touchdowns for the Hawks (2-2), who handed the Eagles (3-1) their first loss of the season. Junior running back Christian Cervantes had 161 yards and one touchdowns for Enochs.

Turlock 14, Sheldon 6: The Bulldogs (3-1) held Sheldon scoreless in the final three quarters as senior running back Anthony Frias had 193 rushing yards and a touchdown.

East Union 20, Johansen 14: The Vikings (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season.

McNair 26, Gregori 21: Gregori (2-2) turned the ball over on the McNair’s 35-yard line with under two minutes left to give the Eagles (1-3) their first win of the season.

Waterford 28, Big Valley Christian 27: Senior Ruben Rios and junior Lucas Real each had two touchdowns in the win for the Wildcats (2-1). The Lions (1-2) scored 20 points in the fourth quarter but turned the ball over in Waterford’s red zone with under two minutes left.

El Capitan 37, Modesto Christian 36: The Gauchos (1-3) snapped a 18-game losing streak with a win over the Crusaders (0-4).

Ripon 24, Calaveras 0: Senior running back Danny Hernandez had three touchdowns in the win for the Indians (4-0).

Hilmar 28, Sonora 7: The Yellowjackets (4-0) shutout the Wildcats (0-4) in the second half.

Hughson 30, Summerville 0: Senior Zander De la Cruz had 171 total yards and a touchdown in the win for the Huskies (2-2).

Soquel 26, Denair 22: Soquel scored the game-winning touchdown with under 30 seconds left to snap the Coyotes’ 10-game winning streak.

Bullard 63, Pitman 10: The Pride (0-3) scored for the first time this season but fell on the road.

West 27, Ceres 0: Ceres (0-3) lost on the road.

Millennium 41, Riverbank 13: Junior quarterback Caden Duke had six total touchdowns in the Falcons’ win over the Bruins (0-4).