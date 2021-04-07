Coronavirus update, April 7: Stanislaus adds 3 deaths and 66 cases, and stays in red

Stanislaus County added three deaths to COVID-19 and 66 cases Tuesday, while also remaining in the red tier for state rules.

A total of 1,007 residents have died since the first was reported last April 10, the county Health Services Agency said.

Stanislaus now has 53,140 cases, 522,928 negative test results and 51,552 people who are presumed recovered.

Tuesday’s weekly update by the state left the county in the third most restrictive of the four tiers for now. The same day, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a plan to fully reopen the economy by June 15 and end the tier system. Residents will still have to follow safeguards such as masks and vaccines.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 81 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 74 on Monday. Staffed intensive care beds available to adults rose to from eight to nine.

Positive rates: On the state dashboard Tuesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the county showed a single-day positivity rate of 5.58%, up from 2.44% a day earlier. Its seven-day rate was 4.71%, up from 4.55%. The 14-day rate was 4.89%, down from 4.91%.

According to the Los Angeles Times daily tracker showed, the county is third among the 58 counties when it comes to new cases over the past seven days. It ranks 13th in deaths over the past seven days.

Vaccines: As of Tuesday, 176,870 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since March 26. This includes 85,429 doses to health care providers and 91,441 to public health.

Here is the county vaccination schedule for the week of April 5-10:

Wednesday, April 7, Stanislaus State, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1st dose Pfizer (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last); 2nd dose, Pfizer (no appointment needed or until supplies last)

Wednesday, April 7, Hammons Senior Center, 1033 W Las Palmas Ave., Patterson; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1st dose Moderna (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last); 2nd dose, Moderna (no appointment needed or until supplies last)

Thursday, April 8, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L Street, Modesto, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1st dose Pfizer (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last)

Friday, April 9, Stanislaus State, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1st dose Pfizer (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last); 2nd dose, Pfizer (no appointment needed or until supplies last)

Friday, April 9, Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 1st dose Moderna (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last), 2nd dose Moderna (no appointment needed)

Saturday, April 10, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L Street, Modesto, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1st dose Pfizer (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last); 2nd dose, Pfizer (no appointment needed or until supplies last)

Saturday, April 10, Stanislaus State, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; single dose Johnson & Johnson (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last)

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 20,485,651 vaccines as of Tuesday, up from 20,309,146 on Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 31st in the country, having administered 51,846 doses per 100,000 residents. New Mexico ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.4% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 19,853 positive cases

Turlock has 7,176

Ceres has 5,388

Patterson has 2,548

Riverbank has 2,476

Oakdale has 1,784

Newman has 1,179

Waterford has 636

Hughson has 577

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,791

District 5 has 2,538

District 2 has 2,223

District 1 has 1,265

District 4 has 421

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Tuesday:

San Joaquin County has 1,325 COVID-19-related deaths among 70,465 cases.





Merced County has 442 deaths among 30,939 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,048 cases and 64 deaths.





Mariposa County has 412 cases and seven deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 3,686,045 confirmed cases in California and 59,977 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 30,847,926 U.S. cases and 566,529 deaths.

