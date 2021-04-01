‘Easy breezy’. Hundreds get shots as Stanislaus opens COVID vaccine to nearly all adults

Randi McCullar waited for months to get the coronavirus vaccine to protect herself and everyone else against COVID-19.

The Modesto mom got her chance Thursday as people age 16 and older became eligible for COVID-19 shots in Stanislaus County. She arrived at the public clinic at Modesto Centre Plaza at 9:40 a.m. and was out by 11 a.m. after getting a first dose of Pfizer vaccine.

“Everything was easy breezy,” said McCullar, who was pushing her young son in a stroller. “I think everybody should get vaccinated. They should take this opportunity to get it.”

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom gave health providers discretion to vaccinate all people from disadvantaged communities in California. Stanislaus officials say 23 of the county’s 24 zip codes match the economic and community health profile that the state is trying to target for COVID-19 shots.

Stanislaus County made its own decision to make coronavirus vaccine available to all county residents 16 years and older, regardless of their occupation, effective Thursday.

The county’s public clinics at Modesto Centre Plaza, Stanislaus State University in Turlock and senior centers in Oakdale and Patterson are now open to all county residents except children.

A line formed on the sidewalk outside the Centre Plaza before the doors opened at 9 a.m. There was a line that kept moving and a steady flow of people going in and out of the center through Thursday morning.

Sierra Reavis, a high school student, said she was eager to get the vaccination because of family members who have weakened immune systems. Reavis was given the first dose and a vaccine card at Centre Plaza.

“(COVID-19) kind of ruined my school year, so I have been looking forward to getting the vaccine,” Reavis said. “A lot of my family have weakened immune systems. I really wanted to get the COVID vaccine to keep my family safe.”

The Davis High School senior said her school has reopened but she has not personally gone back. She wants to get the second dose before returning to in-class instruction and being around that many students.

Kamlesh Kaur, a spokesperson for county public health, said 1,170 doses were available for Thursday’s clinic. About 70 percent of that was allocated for appointments by Wednesday evening as the county began using the state’s online My Turn system in earnest this week.

Kaur said 640 of the 820 appointment slots were booked by Wednesday. A total of 1,024 doses, including first and second doses, were administered by noon.

The county clinics are also accepting walk-ins, though vaccine supply is limited. Kaur said the My Turn program was making appointments for the 16 to 49 age group Wednesday evening, even though Stanislaus has gone ahead of other California counties in removing the age barrier.

Adults 50 and older became eligible for COVID vaccine statewide on Thursday; the age limit drops to 16 and over statewide April 15.

The Stanislaus County clinics continue Friday with first and second doses of Moderna at Gladys Lemmons Senior Center in Oakdale, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the same vaccine at Hammon Senior Center in Patterson from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stanislaus State University has a clinic offering first and second Pfizer doses from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Teens who are 16 to 17 years old can only receive Pfizer vaccine. No vaccine is authorized for children.

County officials believe the lifting of age restrictions will spark bigger turnouts at vaccine clinics. But they also expect that to fade within three weeks, after which more active promotion of COVID vaccinations will be essential.

County Chief Executive Officer Jody Hayes said this week a lot of education will be necessary to inform people about the benefits of inoculations, so the county of 557,700 residents can turn the corner on COIVD-19. When the county offered shots for education employees before schools reopened in March, the last few special clinics for educators drew small numbers, suggesting those who wanted vaccine had received it.

Before the age limit was virtually eliminated this week, there were often no lines at the county’s public vaccine clinics.

“We are nearing the point where a lot of people seeking vaccine have been able to get it,” Hayes said at the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. “We are going to have a job ahead of us to do a lot of education in the community, on top of what we are already doing, to ensure individuals know what the benefits of vaccinations are.”

Hayes added, “We are not turning that corner today for sure. We have some work ahead of us.”

As of Thursday, a state dashboard had recorded 218,500 doses administered in Stanislaus County by public clinics, pharmacies, health care providers and private clinics.

According to the county, seniors age 65 and older have received 47 percent of the COVID vaccine doses. Older people are more vulnerable to COVID-19 and have the highest rate of death from the illness.

Vaccination rates differ by zip code area

Almost half the vaccine has gone to residents of Latino or Hispanic descent. About 2 percent has gone to Black/African Americans, showing more effort is needed to reach that population, county staff said this week.

Carla Noguera, 34, of Modesto, said she was pleased the county removed the age restrictions for vaccinations. She and her husband received their first doses Thursday.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity so we can get ahead and start getting back to normal, or a new normal,” Noguera said. “I know other counties have not opened it to 16 and over yet. I hope a lot of people take the opportunity to stay healthy and save a life.”

Noguera said several members of her extended Latino family came down with COVID-19 during the pandemic and recovered. She is encouraging other family members to get the vaccine. When some of them are hesitant, Noguera said, she points them to resources and good information about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.

Fewer shots have been administered to people living in disadvantaged neighborhoods of Stanislaus County when compared with more affluent areas.

The county released information on COVID-19 vaccination rates by zip code area, showing it varies according to socio-economic status.

In the 95351 zip code in west and south Modesto, the vaccination rate is 150 per 1,000 residents, which is half the rate in 95356 zip code in north Modesto and Del Rio, where it’s more than 300 per 1,000 residents.

Vaccination rates are also lower in the west and south areas of Turlock (200 per 1,000 residents), the 95354 zip code of southeast Modesto (200 per 1,000) and in some rural or remote areas.

Sero testing estimates level of immunity

Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, county public health officer, said serological analysis has estimated the level of COVID-19 immunity in regions of California.

The San Joaquin Valley is thought to have 44.2 percent immunity in its population from Stockton to Bakersfield. The data comes from people getting their serology checked for antibodies and random testing of lab samples.

Vaishampayan said the data is not the best and is not necessarily representative of immunity in Stanislaus County. She said 44 percent is not high enough to provide the herd immunity that would stop the coronavirus from spreading.

The county vaccine clinics have attempted to inoculate tens of thousands of people, mostly with the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, in a county where COVID-19 has caused 1,000 deaths.

County answers common questions

The Health Services Agency provided answers for a couple of common questions raised when the process hasn’t gone perfectly.

Anyone who missed getting their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, should come to a first-dose clinic, not a second-dose clinic. The county supplies second-dose clinics with vaccine for people scheduled for that date. The first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna can be given up to six weeks apart.

If you lost your COVID vaccine card, call your vaccine provider about getting a replacement. If the provider was the county, call 209-558-7535. The county will verify the information and mail a new card.

The county also clarified the rules for county and non-county residents. People from other counties are eligible for shots only if they work in one of the sectors in the Phase 1A and Phase 1B priority groups. Otherwise, the vaccine clinics only serve county residents and people from other counties are turned away.

Kaur said more than 100 people from other counties had appointments for Thursday’s clinic that were canceled because they don’t work in priority sectors.