Need a ride to get a COVID vaccine? Turlock Transit offers free service for residents

This July 11, 2019 file photo shows buses at Turlock’s Roger K. Fall Transit Center on Hawkeye Avenue. Turlock Transit will provide free round-trip rides for COVID-19 vaccinations starting Thursday, April 1, 2021 and continuing until further notice. mrowland@modbee.com

Turlock residents can ride city buses to and from coronavirus vaccination sites for free starting Thursday thanks to a new program.

All residents eligible for the vaccine qualify for the reservation-based Turlock Transit program designed to make vaccinations more accessible, the city said in a press release Tuesday.

“We recognize the critical role that vaccinations play in safeguarding the health of our most vulnerable citizens, as well as the opportunity for public transit to provide transportation to vaccination sites for our transit-dependent citizens,” Transit Manager Wayne York said in the press release. “We are leveraging all of our available resources to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for those that want it, while still maintaining regular transit services and schedules.”

Dial-a-Ride bus drivers will transport residents in Turlock and Denair service areas to and from vaccination sites located in Turlock. The city encourages people to request reservations for this free service at least one day in advance, but resources may allow staff to accommodate same-day requests. Dial-a-Ride runs Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and normally charges a general public passenger $4 for a one-way trip.

The service will transport both people getting vaccinated and their personal care attendant, the city said in the release. The city asks passengers with a vaccine appointment to tell staff the scheduled time when requesting a ride.

Turlock Transit will limit vaccination rides to one household at a time, York said in an email to The Bee, because social distancing on smaller buses is difficult. Some of Turlock Transit’s other coronavirus safety measures include requiring everyone wear a face mask while on buses and waiting at bus stops. All buses have air filtration devices installed and staff also sanitize frequently-touched surfaces on buses throughout the day, the city said.

How is this vaccination transportation program free?

The service beginning Thursday, April 1 is set to continue until further notice. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds the program, the press release said, and the Federal Transit Administration allows spending funding on vaccine distribution.

In addition to about $3.4 million in general CARES Act funding Turlock received, York said the city got a separate $5.4 million in funds for transit. How much the city spends on this free vaccination transportation service depends on demand, York said.

York estimated the vaccination transportation program will cost about $1,000 a month, which would normally account for 125 round-trip Dial-a-Rides at the general public fare of $4 for a one-way trip. If the demand is higher, York said the city has sufficient funding to provide the service.

The start of this program coincides with Stanislaus County opening up eligibility for its public vaccination clinics to residents age 16 and up Thursday.

To request reservations for this free Turlock Transit service, call (209) 668-5600.