Coronavirus update, April 5: Stanislaus County numbers continue their decline

Stanislaus County coronavirus data continued its decline at the start of the week when the single-day positivity rate recorded by the state showed its lowest number since late October.

The COVID-19 dashboard showed the county with a rate of 3.04%, the lowest since a 2.89% was recorded on Oct. 29. The state Sunday showed just 64 positive test results out of 2,099 total results.

In addition, the number of confirmed patients in the county’s healthcare facilities fell to 80, its lowest total in a week. It’s available staffed adult intensive care unit beds doubled from eight to 16.

The news comes days after the county opened vaccinations centers to those 16 and older. There are numerous vaccination sites opening (see schedule below) throughout the week starting Monday.

There is a day lag in the state data. The county does not update its daily numbers on Sunday. New numbers for Sunday and Monday are expected out this afternoon.

The county has 52,966 positive tests, 519,023 negative test results and 51,322 people who are presumed recovered.

The continued advice about social distancing and masks outside the household still remains in effect.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 80 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down from 90 on Saturday. Staffed intensive care beds available to adults doubled to 16 from eight on Saturday.

Positive rates: On the state dashboard Sunday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the county showed a single-day positivity rate of 3.04%, down from 4.49% a day earlier. Its seven-day rate was 4.77%, down from 4.93%. The 14-day rate was 5.17%, down from 5.76%.

According to the Los Angeles Times daily tracker showed, the county is fifth among the 58 counties when it comes to new cases over the past seven days. It ranks ninth in deaths over the past seven days.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 176,870 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since March 26. This includes 85,429 doses to health care providers and 91,441 to public health.

Here is the county vaccination schedule for the week of April 5-10:

Monday, April 5, Stanislaus State, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out), 1st dose, Pfizer

Tuesday, April 6, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L Street, Modesto, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1st dose Pfizer (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last); 2nd dose, Pfizer (no appointment needed or until supplies last),

Tuesday, April 6, Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 1st dose Moderna (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last)

Wednesday, April 7, Stanislaus State, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1st dose Pfizer (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last); 2nd dose, Pfizer (no appointment needed or until supplies last)

Wednesday, April 7, Hammons Senior Center, 1033 W Las Palmos Ave., Patterson; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1st dose Moderna (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last); 2nd dose, Moderna (no appointment needed or until supplies last)

Thursday, April 8, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L Street, Modesto, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1st dose Pfizer (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last)

Friday, April 9, Stanislaus State, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1st dose Pfizer (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last); 2nd dose, Pfizer (no appointment needed or until supplies last)

Friday, April 9, Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 1st dose Moderna (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last)

Saturday, April 10, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L Street, Modesto, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; 1st dose Pfizer (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last); 2nd dose, Pfizer (no appointment needed or until supplies last)

Saturday, April 10, Stanislaus State, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Single dose Johnson & Johnson (please make an appointment, although walk-ins welcome until supplies last)

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 19,962,420 vaccines as of Sunday, up from 19,449,616 on Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 30th in the country, having administered 50,522 doses per 100,000 residents. New Mexico ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.4% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 19,775 positive cases

Turlock has 7,154

Ceres has 5,370

Patterson has 2,537

Riverbank has 2,469

Oakdale has 1,781

Newman has 1,174

Waterford has 634

Hughson has 577

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,781

District 5 has 2,532

District 2 has 2,214

District 1 has 1,257

District 4 has 420

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Friday:

San Joaquin County has 1,310 COVID-19-related deaths among 70,117 cases.





Merced County has 439 deaths among 30,687 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,043 cases and 62 deaths.





Mariposa County has 410 cases and seven deaths.

As of Monday morning, there were 3,675,272 confirmed cases in California and 59,614 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 30,706,129 U.S. cases and 555,001 deaths.

