Modesto’s State Theatre set to reopen. See what Oscar-nominated film will play, when

Workers remove neon in the State Theatre sign in Modesto, Calif. March 26, 2021. mrowland@modbee.com

The State Theatre plans to reopen with an Oscar-nominated film in April, now that Stanislaus County has gone back into the red tier under California’s coronavirus plan.

The historic downtown Modesto theater is set to open Friday, April 9, with the film “Minari,” nominated for six Oscars, including best film, according to Executive Director Kirstie Boyett, who said she’s “ecstatic” to reopen.

“Minari” also is set to play Saturday, April 10, with “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” planned for Sunday, April 11.

Go to the website, www.thestate.org, for showtimes and more information. The State is at 1307 J St., Modesto.

Meanwhile, the neon lights on theater’s large sign have been removed for repair.

The plan is for films to screen with a theater capacity at 100 patrons, based on state pandemic criteria.

The theater has given out thousands of vouchers during its Popcorn Fridays fundraisers, which can be turned in for free tickets when it reopens, Boyett said. To get tickets for certain films, people can redeem their vouchers at the door or during the Friday popcorn events.

State also renting private screenings

In addition, the State is open for private screenings daily except Fridays, she said. People can rent either the small Jewel Theatre, with a capacity of six, or the larger theater for celebrations or other private gatherings.

For information on private screenings, contact Gabriela Guerrini, general manager, at gguerrini@thestate.org.

While excited to open, Boyett does have concerns about the county dropping back to the more restrictive purple tier and having to close again. “That’s why we’re kind of doing a soft opening on (April) 9th and not going back to seven days a week.”

Boyett thinks the public is ready to return to the movies, “now that the county (coronavirus) numbers are going down and people are getting vaccinated.”

In the meantime, the theater’s neon sign will be dark while it’s retrofitted, thanks to donors for the project, Boyett said.

There were letters that no longer lit up on the sign and other broken parts. They also will be adding more lights and other features, she said.

The neon was removed Friday, March 26, and is expected to be gone for several weeks.