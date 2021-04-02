Coronavirus update, April 2: Data shows some leveling of spread in Stanislaus County

Stanislaus County announced its 1,001st death to COVID-19 on Thursday and 47 more cases.

The death toll had reached 1,000 the previous day, which was 355 days since the first was reported last April 10.

The Health Services Agency has the county at 52,668 positive tests. Stanislaus also has 511,497 negative test results and 51,187 people who are presumed recovered.

Progress against the virus has brought the county into the red tier of the state’s response plan at least until mid-April. It is the third most restrictive among the four for business and gatherings.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 95 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 99 on Wednesday. Staffed intensive care beds available to adults dropped from 12 to 11.

Positive rates: On the state dashboard Thursday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the county showed a single-day positivity rate of 10.05%, up from 6.47% a day earlier. Its seven-day rate was 5.11%, down from 5.16%. The 14-day rate was 6.56%, down from 6.68%.

According to the Los Angeles Times daily tracker showed, the county is 17th among the 58 counties when it comes to new cases over the past seven days. It ranks 110th in deaths over the past seven days.

Vaccines: As of Thursday, 176,870 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since March 26. This includes 85,429 doses to health care providers and 91,441 to public health.

Here is the county vaccination schedule for the week of March 28 to April 3 (they are also available at some stores and health-care providers):

Friday, Patterson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave. First and second doses of Moderna.





9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave. First and second doses of Moderna. Friday, Oakdale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Senior Center, 450 East A St. First and second doses of Moderna.





9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Senior Center, 450 East A St. First and second doses of Moderna. Saturday, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University. First and second doses of Pfizer.

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 18,604,164 vaccines as of Thursday, up from 18,223,412 on Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 30th in the country, having administered 47,085 doses per 100,000 residents. New Mexico ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.4% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 19,635 positive cases

Turlock has 7,130

Ceres has 5,359

Patterson has 2,526

Riverbank has 2,454

Oakdale has 1,761

Newman has 1,166

Waterford has 633

Hughson has 577

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,767

District 5 has 2,515

District 2 has 2,200

District 1 has 1,248

District 4 has 415

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Thursday:

San Joaquin County has 1,300 COVID-19-related deaths among 69,978 cases.





Merced County has 438 deaths among 30,649 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,040 cases and 62 deaths.





Mariposa County has 410 cases and seven deaths.

As of Friday morning, there were 3,671,349 confirmed cases in California and 59,411 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 30,541,002 U.S. cases and 553,140 deaths.

From around the state, nation and world





Coronavirus-related deaths in nursing homes have dropped by 91% since late December when residents were prioritized to receive the first batches of COVID-19 vaccines, according to a new report.

People with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) — such as Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and autism — have faced significant hurdles during the pandemic involving education, employment and mental and physical health.

A group of scientists that ran U.S. clinical trials for coronavirus vaccines last year is launching an ambitious new study to look at their effectiveness, including whether vaccinated people can become infected with COVID-19 and spread it to others.