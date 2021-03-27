Coronavirus update, March 27: Stanislaus has 4 more deaths. Vaccine stockpile rises

Stanislaus County announced four deaths to COVID-19 on Friday along with an increase in its vaccine supply.

A total of 992 residents have died from the virus since the first was reported last April, the Health Services Agency said.

It added 77 new cases, for a total of 52,392. Stanislaus also has 500,696 negative test results and 50,868 people who are presumed recovered.

The county entered its first weekend in the red tier of of the state’s pandemic response plan, with somewhat relaxed rules on business and gatherings. Stanislaus spent several months in purple, the most severe of the four, and aims to reach orange and finally yellow.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 83 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down from 87 on Thursday. Six staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, down from 10.

Positive rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the county showed a single-day positivity rate of 4.39%, down from 9.43% a day earlier. Its seven-day rate was 7.56%, down from 8.23%. The 14-day rate was 7.52%, up from 7.23%.

According to the Los Angeles Times daily tracker showed, the county is 10th among the 58 counties when it comes to new cases over the past seven days. It ranks 20th in deaths over the past seven days.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 176,870 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, up from 154,260 on Thursday. This includes 85,429 doses to health care providers and 91,441 to public health.

The county has vaccinated at a rate of 358.3 residents per 1,000, the best among the San Joaquin Valley counties but below the state average, according to the California Department of Public Health. San Joaquin County is at 331.5 and Merced County is at 291.6. The state average is 412.1 per 1,000.

Here is the county vaccination schedule for the week of March 28 to April 3 (they are also available at some stores and health-care providers):

Monday, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University. First doses of Pfizer.

Monday, Empire: 3 to 7 p.m., library parking lot, 98 I St. First doses of Moderna.





Tuesday, Modesto: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. First doses of Pfizer.





Tuesday, Oakdale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Senior Center, 450 East A St. First doses of Moderna.





Tuesday, Crows Landing: 3 to 7 p.m., West Stanislaus Fire District, 22012 G St. First doses of Moderna.





3 to 7 p.m., West Stanislaus Fire District, 22012 G St. First doses of Moderna. Wednesday, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University. First and second doses of Pfizer.

Thursday, Modesto: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. First and second doses of Pfizer.

Friday, Patterson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave. First and second doses of Moderna.





Friday, Oakdale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Senior Center, 450 East A St. First and second doses of Moderna.





9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Senior Center, 450 East A St. First and second doses of Moderna. Saturday, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University. First and second doses of Pfizer.

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 16,527,440 vaccines as of Friday, up from 16,062,266 on Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 31st in the country, having administered 41,829 doses per 100,000 residents. New Mexico ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.4% are 14 years or younger

16.3% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 19,489 positive cases

Turlock has 7,093

Ceres has 5,359

Patterson has 2,517

Riverbank has 2,430

Oakdale has 1,751

Newman has 1,158

Waterford has 631

Hughson has 578

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,737

District 5 has 2,515

District 2 has 2,176

District 1 has 1,235

District 4 has 413

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Friday:

San Joaquin County has 1,250 COVID-19-related deaths among 69,448 cases.





Merced County has 434 deaths among 30,419 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,024 cases and 62 deaths.





Mariposa County has 408 cases and seven deaths.

As of Friday morning, there were 3,659,987 confirmed cases in California and 58,644 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 30,160,562 U.S. cases and 548,089 deaths.

Stanislaus County CA faces challenge to stay in red tier

Now that Stanislaus County is back in the state’s coronavirus red tier by the slightest of margins, there is an urgency to avoid a prompt fallback to the state’s most restrictive purple tier.

Rule-abiding restaurants find reward

For restaurant owners who have been patiently following the rules and not allowing indoor dining through the latest pandemic shutdowns, this week’s reopening news in Stanislaus County came as both a relief and a reward for their vigilance.

Farmworker wins award for devotion

Razo Barron has been a field worker since the early 1970s. His office is the outdoors. No clustered cubicles with coughing co-workers. No recirculated air system with filters that maybe needed replacement years ago.

How to legally get a COVID shot in Stanislaus County

Try asking if your health care provider maintains a no-waste list for coronavirus vaccines. You could get a call sooner than expected. I did.

Biz Beat: New eatery waited out pandemic

Depending on how you look at things, Burly’s California Bistro either had terrible or terrific timing. Probably both. The new Carpenter Road spot finally opened Wednesday, the first official day for indoor dining in Stanislaus County.

Vaccines await for people 50 and older

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that eligibility for coronavirus vaccinations will expand to people age 50 and older next week.

Another football game falls to pandemic

In a 38-35 loss to Oakdale in Week 1, the Escalon High football team put up a great effort against an area power and had a boost of confidence heading into its Week 2 matchup on Friday at home against Amador (0-1). Unfortunately for the Cougars, they won’t be playing Friday after possible COVID-19 exposure within the team.

Modesto City Schools will reopen 7-12





The Modesto City Schools district has been spared having to make a decision about whether to bring students back to junior high and high school campuses based on a judge’s temporary restraining order against state public health guidance.

County supervisor: ‘Can’t let our guard down’

Stanislaus County was moved to the red tier of California’s coronavirus reopening plan in an update Tuesday that allows middle schools and high schools to reopen.

Pandemic worsens kids’ vision problems

Almost all aspects of life have been altered by the pandemic. Now, we have to add how children see the world, literally. Myopia, or nearsightedness, among young children is on the rise, and the pandemic is making things worse.

Turlock High returns at 25% capacity

A campus without students? It’s been “eerie,” said Turlock High Principal Gabe Ontiveros, who bade farewell to that feeling Monday morning as he welcomed back about 25% of his school’s 2,500 student population.

From around the state, nation and world





Around 30 million people receiving Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits who are still waiting on their $1,400 stimulus checks could see the payments arrive soon.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and California legislators want to use federal stimulus money to give tax breaks to small and essential businesses for certain expenses during the pandemic — but they’re worried that they can’t because of certain provisions in the new COVID relief law.

Because pregnant and breastfeeding women were left out of initial clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines, much remains unknown about how safe and effective the shots are for this group. But now, a new study shows they gain similar levels of antibodies after vaccination than non-pregnant and non-lactating women.