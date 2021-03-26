Another football cancellation due to COVID-19: One area team won’t play Friday

Escalon’s Luke Anderson celebrates a touchdown with teammate Logan Webster during the Valley Oak League game with Oakdale in Oakdale, Calif., on Friday, March 19, 2021. Oakdale won the game 38-35. aalfaro@modbee.com

In a 38-35 loss to Oakdale in Week 1, the Escalon High football team put up a great effort against an area power and had a boost of confidence heading into its Week 2 matchup on Friday at home against Amador (0-1).

Unfortunately for the Cougars, they won’t be playing Friday after possible COVID-19 exposure within the team.

Escalon coach Andrew Beam said members of the team are quarantining but couldn’t comment further due to school administration protocol.

It was the second cancellation in the last 24 hours after Davis’s game at Lathrop was canceled due to a positive test within the Lathrop program. Davis is playing James Logan tonight at 7 p.m.