Coronavirus update, March 26: Numbers on the rise in red tier Stanislaus County

Stanislaus County reported three deaths to COVID-19 for the second straight day Thursday and now stands at 988 since April 10 of last year.

The 74 new positive tests brought the total to 52,315, the Health Services Agency said. Stanislaus also has 498,313 negative tests results and 50,807 people who are presumed recovered.

Thursday was the county’s second day in the red tier of the state’s pandemic response plan. It had spent several months in purple, the toughest of the four.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 87 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 91 on Wednesday. Staffed intensive care beds available to adults dipped by one to 10.

Positive rates: On the state dashboard Thursday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the county showed a single-day positivity rate of 9.43%, up from 6.08% a day earlier. Its seven-day rate was 8.23%, down from 8.52%. The 14-day rate was 7.23%, up from 6.51%.

According to the Los Angeles Times daily tracker showed, the county is 11th among the 58 counties when it comes to new cases over the past seven days. It ranks 25th in deaths over the past seven days.

Vaccines: As of Thursday, 154,260 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged for several days. This includes 77,177 doses to health care providers and 77,083 to public health.

The county has vaccinated at a rate of 349/9 residents per 1,000, the best among the San Joaquin Valley counties but below the state average, according to the California Department of Public Health. San Joaquin County is at 323.8 and Merced County is at 281.4. The state average is 391.6 per 1,000.

Here is this week’s county vaccination schedule. Vaccines are also available at some stores and health-care providers.

Friday, March 26: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave., Patterson; 1st dose Moderna (please make appointment), 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out).

Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave., Patterson; 1st dose Moderna (please make appointment), 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out). Friday, March 26: Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale: 1st dose only, Moderna (please make appointment), 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (or until supplies run out).

Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale: 1st dose only, Moderna (please make appointment), 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (or until supplies run out). Saturday, March 27: Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University, Turlock: 1st dose Pfizer (please make appointment), 2nd dose Pfizer (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out).

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 16,062,266 vaccines as of Thursday, up from 15,691,888 on Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 31st in the country, having administered 40,651 doses per 100,000 residents. New Mexico ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.4% are 14 years or younger

16.3% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 19,447 positive cases

Turlock has 7,083

Ceres has 5,359

Patterson has 2,514

Riverbank has 2,426

Oakdale has 1,743

Newman has 1,155

Waterford has 630

Hughson has 576

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,737

District 5 has 2,515

District 2 has 2,176

District 1 has 1,235

District 4 has 413

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Thursday:

San Joaquin County has 1,244 COVID-19-related deaths among 69,295 cases.





Merced County has 432 deaths among 30,372 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,020 cases and 62 deaths.





Mariposa County has 408 cases and seven deaths.

As of Friday morning, there were 3,653,168 confirmed cases in California and 58,434 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 30,079.974 U.S. cases and 546,825 deaths.

How to legally get a COVID shot in Stanislaus County

Try asking if your health care provider maintains a no-waste list for coronavirus vaccines. You could get a call sooner than expected. I did.

Biz Beat: New eatery waited out pandemic

Depending on how you look at things, Burly’s California Bistro either had terrible or terrific timing. Probably both. The new Carpenter Road spot finally opened Wednesday, the first official day for indoor dining in Stanislaus County.

Vaccines await for people 50 and older

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that eligibility for coronavirus vaccinations will expand to people age 50 and older next week.

Modesto-area football has first cancellation

Davis High football coach Tim Garcia received the news late Thursday he was dreading: The Spartans’ (0-1) football game scheduled for Friday at Lathrop (0-1) was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Lathrop program.

Modesto City Schools will reopen 7-12





The Modesto City Schools district has been spared having to make a decision about whether to bring students back to junior high and high school campuses based on a judge’s temporary restraining order against state public health guidance.

County supervisor: ‘Can’t let our guard down’

Stanislaus County was moved to the red tier of California’s coronavirus reopening plan in an update Tuesday that allows middle schools and high schools to reopen.

National Puppy Day was extra special

The COVID-19 pandemic, a nightmare for humans, has made dog dreams come true — more have been adopted with some shelters vacated of dogs.

Pandemic worsens kids’ vision problems

Almost all aspects of life have been altered by the pandemic. Now, we have to add how children see the world, literally. Myopia, or nearsightedness, among young children is on the rise, and the pandemic is making things worse.

Turlock High returns at 25% capacity

A campus without students? It’s been “eerie,” said Turlock High Principal Gabe Ontiveros, who bade farewell to that feeling Monday morning as he welcomed back about 25% of his school’s 2,500 student population.

Modesto renters program has 1,100 applicants, seeking $9.8M

The program to help Modesto-area tenants behind in their rent and utilities due to the pandemic has just started but 1,100 households have already applied.

From around the state, nation and world





The California Latino Legislative Caucus on Thursday called for an investigation of the Fresno County Department of Public Health after a Fresno Bee story revealed officials tipped off Foster Farms about looming COVID-19 inspections.

A paid family leave expansion that helped many California state workers manage coronavirus disruptions last year remains in limbo this year under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

The same company behind America’s first coronavirus vaccine is now working on what could be the nation’s first oral treatment against COVID-19 if clinical trials prove the antiviral is safe and effective.