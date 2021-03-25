Game off: First Modesto-area high school football game canceled due to COVID-19

Davis head coach Tim Garcia calls a play from the sideline during a game between Davis and Johansen at Johansen High School in Modesto, CA on October 25, 2019. jwestberg@modbee.com

Davis High football coach Tim Garcia received the news late Thursday he was dreading:

The Spartans’ (0-1) football game scheduled for Friday at Lathrop (0-1) was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Lathrop program.

Lathrop was unable to do contract-tracing to figure out who was a close contact of the player who tested positive and alerted the Davis staff late Thursday afternoon.

It’s the first Stanislaus District cancellation this year due to COVID-19; every game scheduled for Week 1 was played.

Garcia said the team is looking for an opponent this week.