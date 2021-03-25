High School Football
Game off: First Modesto-area high school football game canceled due to COVID-19
Davis High football coach Tim Garcia received the news late Thursday he was dreading:
The Spartans’ (0-1) football game scheduled for Friday at Lathrop (0-1) was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Lathrop program.
Lathrop was unable to do contract-tracing to figure out who was a close contact of the player who tested positive and alerted the Davis staff late Thursday afternoon.
It’s the first Stanislaus District cancellation this year due to COVID-19; every game scheduled for Week 1 was played.
Garcia said the team is looking for an opponent this week.
