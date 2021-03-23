Coronavirus update, March 23: Stanislaus adds 104 cases as state tier decision looms

Stanislaus County added one death to COVID-19 and 104 new cases Monday, as it once again awaits word on easing of state rules.

A total of 980 residents have died since last spring, the Health Services Agency reported.

The new positive tests brought the total to 52,137. Stanislaus also has 492,153 negative tests results and 50,561 people who are presumed recovered.

The state will do its weekly update on counties’ tier status Tuesday. Stanislaus aims to move from purple, the most restrictive of the four, to at least red. That would relax limits on business and gatherings.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 88 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down from 91 on Sunday. Staffed intensive care beds available to adults rose to six from five.

Positive rates: On the state dashboard Tuesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the county showed a single-day positivity rate of 5.96%. It’s seven-day rate was 8.57%, up from 8.02% and a 14-day rate of 7.2%, up from 7.16%.

According to the Los Angeles Times daily tracker showed, the county is 11th among the 58 counties when it comes to new cases over the past seven days. It ranks 30th in deaths over the past seven days.

Vaccines: As of Monday, 154,260 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged for several days. This includes 77,177 doses to health care providers and 77,083 to public health.

The county had vaccinated at a rate of about 328..7 residents per 1,000, which had it performing the best among the San Joaquin Valley counties but below the state average, according to the California Department of Public Health. San Joaquin County is at 304.6 and Merced County is at 269.2. Tuolumne County stands at 452.6. The state average is 422 per 1,000.

Here is this week’s county vaccination schedule. Vaccines are also available at some stores and health-case providers.

Tuesday, March 23: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., Modesto; 1st dose only, Pfizer (please make appointment), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out).

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 15,050,673 vaccines as of Monday, up from 14,708,175 on Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 32nd in the country, having administered 38,091 doses per 100,000 residents. New Mexico ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.4% are 14 years or younger

16.3% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 19,342 positive cases

Turlock has 7,054

Ceres has 5,345

Patterson has 2,503

Riverbank has 2,408

Oakdale has 1,732

Newman has 1,155

Waterford has 627

Hughson has 572

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,721

District 5 has 2,501

District 2 has 2,164

District 1 has 1,221

District 4 has 412

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Monday:

San Joaquin County has 1,231 COVID-19-related deaths among 68,855 cases.





Merced County has 429 deaths among 30,257 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,014 cases and 62 deaths.





Mariposa County has 403 cases and seven deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 3,644,448 confirmed cases in California and 57,622 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 29,870,135 U.S. cases and 542,993 deaths.

Pandemic worsens kids’ vision problems

Almost all aspects of life have been altered by the pandemic. Now, we have to add how children see the world, literally. Myopia, or nearsightedness, among young children is on the rise, and the pandemic is making things worse.

Turlock High returns at 25% capacity

A campus without students? It’s been “eerie,” said Turlock High Principal Gabe Ontiveros, who bade farewell to that feeling Monday morning as he welcomed back about 25% of his school’s 2,500 student population.

Modesto renters program has 1,100 applicants, seeking $9.8M

The program to help Modesto-area tenants behind in their rent and utilities due to the pandemic has just started but 1,100 households have already applied.

Modesto parks reopen for sports leagues

Modesto now is allowing youth and adult sports leagues to resume play at city parks based on updated COVID-19 guidelines from the California Department of Public Health and Stanislaus County.

New variant of virus reaches Stanislaus





The first known case of what is usually called the “U.K.” variant of the coronavirus has been detected in Stanislaus County, health officials said Thursday.

Second Harvest rebrands amid pandemic





Manteca-based Second Harvest has a new name but the same mission: feeding the hungry throughout the Northern San Joaquin Valley and surrounding foothills, a task that remains critical in the pandemic.

County board appeals to Newsom on schools

Stanislaus County supervisors approved sending a letter asking Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration to prioritize reopening of schools that were closed by the battle against coronavirus.

Movie theaters hope to have patrons back soon

Movie theaters in the Modesto area are preparing for an eventual re-opening once local COVID-19 restrictions loosen again across Stanislaus County.

Biz Beat: What’s up with Manteca water park?

More than a year ago, we all donned hard hats with fuzzy ears and walked through what we thought would be a soon-to-open Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca.

From around the state, nation and world

The California Department of Public Health changed its position Monday afternoon and now will now allow bands, drumlines and choirs to attend prep football games.

The IRS said last week that it has already sent out around 90 million stimulus checks under the American Rescue Plan passed earlier this month — but some people have reported only getting partial payments.