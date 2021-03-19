Coronavirus update, March 19: Stanislaus gets back on track with just 28 new cases

Thursday brought just 28 new cases of COVID-19 to Stanislaus County, well below the rate that could help get the pandemic under control.

Two deaths were announced for a third straight day by the county Health Services Agency. The total now stands at 978 residents since last spring.

New positive tests must average 55 or fewer per day as part of the formula for easing state restrictions on business and gatherings. The county had 91 on Wednesday and 42 and 43 the previous two days.

Stanislaus now has a total of 51,867 positive tests, 484,908 negative test results and 50,209 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 100 on Wednesday. The winter count got as low as 78 on March 6 and topped 300 in early January. Staffed intensive-care beds available to adults were at 10, down from 13.

Positive rates: On the state dashboard Thursday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the county had a 12.54% positive rate, up from 8.04% the day before. The rolling seven-day rate was 6.22%, up from 6.01%. The 14-day rate was 6.55%, up from 6.27%.

According to the Los Angeles Times daily tracker showed, the county is 12th, down from sixth, among the 58 counties when it comes to new cases over the past seven days. It ranks 13th in deaths over the past seven days.

Vaccines: As of Thursday, 154,260 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, up from 121,870 on Wednesday. This includes 77,177 doses to health care providers and 77,083 to public health.

The public vaccination clinic schedule for the rest of this week:

▪ Friday, Turlock: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University. Single doses of Johnson & Johnson.

▪ Friday, Patterson: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1003 W. Las Palmas Ave. First doses of Moderna.

▪ Friday, Oakdale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Senior Center, 450 East A St. First and second doses of Moderna.

▪ Saturday, Modesto: 9 a.m.-5 p.m, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. First doses of Pfizer.

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 13,563,094 vaccines as of Thursday, up from 13,161,027 on Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 35th in the country, having administered 34,326 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Georgia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.4% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 19,234 positive cases

Turlock has 7,023

Ceres has 5,316

Patterson has 2,492

Riverbank has 2,401

Oakdale has 1,715

Newman has 1,146

Waterford has 627

Hughson has 572

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,697

District 5 has 2,481

District 2 has 2,158

District 1 has 1,214

District 4 has 409

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Thursday:

San Joaquin County has 1,216 COVID-19-related deaths among 68,551 cases.





Merced County has 428 deaths among 30,087 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,006 cases and 59 deaths.





Mariposa County has 400 cases and seven deaths.

As of Friday morning, there were 3,631,320 confirmed cases in California and 56,987 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 29,608,162 U.S. cases and 538,093 deaths.

