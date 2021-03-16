Stanislaus County still in coronavirus purple tier. But state update provides good news

Stanislaus County remains in the most restrictive tier of the state’s coronavirus plan, but its testing data qualified the county for a jump from the purple tier to red possibly a week from now.

If the testing positivity rate holds for another week, Stanislaus could move to the red tier March 23. That would allow schools to reopen for in-person instruction in grades 7 through 12 and it would relax restrictions on indoor restaurant dining and other business activities.

Stanislaus met the criteria for a tier reassignment through a metric that is not as well known. The California Department of Public Health allows counties to move one tier if two key test positivity numbers meet the requirements two tiers away.

As of Tuesday, the COVID-19 test positivity for all of Stanislaus County was 4.9 percent and it was 4.7 percent in disadvantaged areas that have been stricken by the pandemic. Those two numbers meet the criteria for orange tier, which are 4.9 percent for the entire county and 5.3 percent in what the state calls the “health equity quartile.”

The state’s tier system runs from purple, signaling “widespread” transmission to red for “substantial” spread to orange for “moderate” transmission to yellow for “minimal.”

The state essentially rewards counties for making sure coronavirus transmission is under control in low-income neighborhoods with denser housing conditions. Counties need to do more than slow transmission just in affluent neighborhoods.

Even though Stanislaus County’s positive test numbers met the orange qualifications Tuesday, the county can only move one step to “red” if those numbers hold for another week.

With Tuesday’s update, Stanislaus County’s test positivity easily met the criteria for the red tier. But its 7-day average case rate of 11.8 per 100,000 population was above the 10 per 100,000 maximum for qualifying for red.

On Tuesday, 10 counties in California shifted from purple status to red, leaving only 11 counties with the tightest coronavirus restrictions.

San Joaquin and Merced counties remained in worst tier, leaving a purple belt of hard hit counties in the San Joaquin Valley.

Sacramento, Tulare, Sutter, Lake, Monterey, Riverside, Santa Barbara, Tehama and Ventura counties made the switch from purple to red on Tuesday. Thirteen other counties were redesignated from purple to red Friday when California reached a goal of 2 million vaccination doses for people living in disadvantaged communities.

When the state achieved the goal, the state made it easier for counties to reach the red tier by raising the case rate limit from 7 per 100,000 population to 10 per 100,000.