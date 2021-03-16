Here’s what we must do for Stanislaus to advance to red COVID tier

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Turlock in January 2021.

We’re almost there, people.

Stanislaus is among 11 counties still stuck in California’s purple COVID cellar. But we’re on the cusp of qualifying for an upgrade to the less-restrictive red tier — if and only if our virus numbers next week stay about where they are right now.

Some will be tempted to start celebrating. If that includes anything like prepandemic parties, please don’t.

This is no time to let our guard down. In fact it’s never been more important to be careful — to wear masks, avoid gathering and get vaccinated if we’re eligible.

Opinion

We all want the same payoff. We long to reopen junior high and high school campuses, to worship at greater capacity, to work out indoors in fitness clubs, to see movies in a real theater — all of which can happen if we don’t blow it this week.

Stanislaus is on a path less taken. Although our high case rate keeps us among the 11 purple cellar dwellers this week, our numbers in two other metrics — equity, or good numbers in underserved neighborhoods, and test positivity — are good enough for orange status, or better than red. Scoring well in those two metrics is enough to drag us from purple into red.

Very few have qualified to advance in this manner, on a technicality. We’re grateful, but we can’t afford to be cocky or careless. We are on the verge of red by the skin of our teeth, and an unfortunate bump in numbers could keep us, battered and bruised, in purple.

So let’s stay the course. Let’s be vigilant, smart and unselfish.

We’re almost there.