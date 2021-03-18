Coronavirus update, March 18: Daily new cases depict setback for Stanislaus County

Stanislaus County had 91 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, exceeding the rate that could help with reopening the economy.

The county Health Services Agency once again announced two deaths, for a total of 976 residents since last spring.

Part of relaxing the state rules means keeping new cases to an average of 55 a day or fewer. Stanislaus did that with the 42 on Tuesday and 43 on Monday.

The county now has a total of 51,839 positive tests, 482,129 negative test results and 50,179 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals remained at 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The winter count got a low as 78 on March 6 and topped 300 in early January. Staffed intensive-care beds available to adults were at 13, up from seven Tuesday.

Positive rates: On the state dashboard Wednesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the county had a 8.04% positive rate, up from 4.36% the day before. The rolling seven-day rate was 6.01%, down from 6.14%. The 14-day rate was 6.27%, the same as the day before.

According to the Los Angeles Times daily tracker showed, the county is sixth among the 58 counties when it comes to new cases over the past seven days. It ranks 16th in deaths over the past seven days.

Vaccines: As of Wednesday, 121,870 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged for several days. This includes 62,257 doses to health care providers and 59,613 to public health.

The public vaccination clinic schedule for this week:

▪ Thursday, Modesto: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. Second doses of Pfizer.

▪ Thursday, Waterford: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Waterford Community Center, 540 C St. First doses of Moderna.

▪ Friday, Turlock: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University. Single doses of Johnson & Johnson.

▪ Friday, Patterson: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1003 W. Las Palmas Ave. First doses of Moderna.

▪ Friday, Oakdale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Senior Center, 450 East A St. First and second doses of Moderna.

▪ Saturday, Modesto: 9 a.m.-5 p.m, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. First doses of Pfizer.

More information is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 13,161,027 vaccines as of Wednesday, up from 12,686,451 on Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 36th in the country, having administered 33,309 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Georgia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Wednesday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.4% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.3% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 19,202 positive cases

Turlock has 7,018

Ceres has 5,311

Patterson has 2,486

Riverbank has 2,401

Oakdale has 1,714

Newman has 1,146

Waterford has 627

Hughson has 573

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,693

District 5 has 2,481

District 2 has 2,154

District 1 has 1,215

District 4 has 408

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Wednesday:

San Joaquin County has 1,213 COVID-19-related deaths among 68,301 cases.





Merced County has 425 deaths among 30,027 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,003 cases and 59 deaths.





Mariposa County has 400 cases and seven deaths.

As of Thursday morning, there were 3,631,320 confirmed cases in California and 56,987 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 29,608,162 U.S. cases and 538,093 deaths.

County board appeals to Newsom on schools

Stanislaus County supervisors approved sending a letter asking Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration to prioritize reopening of schools that were closed by the battle against coronavirus.

Movie theaters hope to have patrons back soon

Movie theaters in the Modesto area are preparing for an eventual re-opening once local COVID-19 restrictions loosen again across Stanislaus County.

Biz Beat: What’s up with Manteca water park?

More than a year ago, we all donned hard hats with fuzzy ears and walked through what we thought would be a soon-to-open Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca.

Stanislaus might be days away from red tier

Stanislaus County remains in the most restrictive tier of the state’s coronavirus plan, but its testing data in economically disadvantaged areas qualified the county for a jump from the purple tier to red possibly a week from now.

Editorial: We’re almost there, people

Stanislaus is among 11 counties still stuck in California’s purple COVID cellar. But we’re on the cusp of qualifying for an upgrade to the less-restrictive red tier — if and only if our virus numbers next week stay about where they are right now.

MCS elementary students take big step

Children at Modesto City Schools elementary campuses got to see the faces (albeit masked) of a lot more friends Monday as cohorts were combined, giving kids four days of in-person learning instead of two.

Public vaccine clinics expand

More residents of Stanislaus County — those with disabilities and underlying medical conditions — became eligible for coronavirus vaccinations on Monday.

See how paycheck program helped locally

With loans ranging from a few hundred dollars to a few million, the Paycheck Protection Program has given out a total of more than $832 million to Stanislaus County businesses, according to the Small Business Administration.

Economist: Job outlook could brighten

Stanislaus County saw only a modest decline in unemployment in January, but new federal stimulus dollars and increased vaccine availability point to stronger recovery in the coming months.

Bee readers reflect on year of COVID

The Bee asked readers to reflect on the year and how the pandemic has affected their daily lives. A sampling of responses is below.

Map shows where vaccines are going in Valley





Over 200,000 residents in Stanislaus County live in some of the most socially and economically disadvantaged areas of California – neighborhoods that are getting special attention from the state to provide people with greater access to vaccinations against COVID-19.

The latest on Sylvan middle school return





The superintendent of the Sylvan Union School District updated his board on the return of sixth-graders to its middle school campuses, which is not dependent on Stanislaus County reaching the red tier in the state’s COVID-19 monitoring.

From around the state, nation and world





Disneyland officially has a reopening date. The park announced Wednesday it will be reopening April 30 after more than a year. The park will have limited capacity and additional safety measures.

Two coronavirus variants first discovered in California have advanced to “variants of concern,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Even as millions receive a COVID-19 vaccine, health experts continue to monitor the shots’ safety — and they want to hear from you. V-safe is a smartphone-based tool.