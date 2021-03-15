Stanislaus County expands COVID vaccine clinics. Find out when, where to get a shot

Jesus Villa, a promoter or community outreach worker, receives his first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at mobile clinic site at King-Kennedy Center in West Modesto on Feb. 8, 2021. Stanislaus County Health Services Agency.

More residents of Stanislaus County — those with disabilities and underlying medical conditions — became eligible for coronavirus vaccinations on Monday.

County public health also began an appointment system for one of its public vaccine clinics, set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Modesto Centre Plaza.

The expanded eligibility offers COVID-19 shots to people with cancer, heart conditions, lung disease, kidney disease, Type 2 diabetes, sickle cell disease, Down syndrome and other conditions.

County health officials advised those people to first ask if vaccinations are recommended and available through their healthcare providers.

By coincidence, the appointments Tuesday for the Modesto Centre Plaza clinic began the same day as expanded eligibility, county staff said. An appointment will make it easier for a person with underlying conditions who can’t stand in line.

Any county residents who are eligible in Phase 1A and 1B of the coronavirus vaccine program can make an appointment or simply walk up for the Centre Plaza clinic on Tuesday, but those with appointments will have priority, said Kamlesh Kaur, a county spokesperson.

The groups eligible for the shots at county clinics include seniors age 65 and older and employees in education, childcare, food and agriculture and emergency services. Public transit workers were added to the list as well.

People living or working in jail facilities, homeless shelters and behavioral health facilities also became eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, because those facilities are vulnerable to outbreaks of the contagious illness.

Appointments won’t be available for other county vaccine clinics this week but they could become a common practice, as the state expects vaccine providers to use the online My Turn system, which notifies people when they’re eligible and schedules vaccinations.

With an increased vaccine allocation from the state, Stanislaus County has 5,182 first doses and 4,302 second doses for public clinics this week, Kaur said. Almost 1,100 doses will be dispensed for priority groups at special clinics not open to the public, she said.

A west Modesto clinic that is a joint project of the state and OptumServe has 1,000 doses this week, with appointments made through My Turn.

County residents can also check for vaccine availability through pharmacies such as CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens and Rite Aid.

In Oakdale, River Oak Pharmacy hopes to dispense 200 doses of COVID vaccine Tuesday. The Oakdale pharmacy has 400 vaccine doses a week, a marketing representative said, noting that patients must live or work in Stanislaus County.

Here are other details of the county’s COVID vaccination clinics this week. Appointments are not required or available for these clinics:

▪ Tuesday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Senior Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale. First doses Moderna.

▪ Wednesday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Stanislaus State University, 1 University Circle, Turlock. First and second doses Pfizer.

▪ Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. Second doses Pfizer.

▪ Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Stanislaus State University, 1 University Circle, Turlock. First doses Pfizer.

▪ Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Hammon Senior Center, 1003 W. Las Palmas Ave., Patterson. First doses Moderna.

▪ Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Senior Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale. First and second doses Moderna.

▪ Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. First doses Pfizer.

The clinics are first-come, first-served for Stanislaus County residents or those working within the county. Bring proof of age and residence.

The county Health Services Agency lists other providers that have vaccine for their patients or the public at www.schsa.org.