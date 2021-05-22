Coronavirus update, May 22: Stanislaus has just 40 hospital cases. Vaccine supply up

Hospital cases of COVID-19 dropped for a fifth straight day Friday in Stanislaus County, to just 40.

The county added zero deaths, leaving the total at 1,064 residents since April 2020, the county Health Services Agency said.

Positive tests rose by 52 to 55,921. Stanislaus also has 611,426 negative test results and 54,520 people who are presumed recovered.

The county got word Tuesday that it would spend a ninth straight week in the red tier of the state’s pandemic plan. It is the second most restrictive of the four for business and gatherings.

In other details:

Hospital cases: The five hospitals had 40 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Friday, down from 41 on Thursday. The count had topped 300 during the worst of the winter surge. Thirteen staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, up from 11.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 3.04%, down from 3.27% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 2.74%, up from 2.62%. The 14-day rate was 2.83%, down from 2.89%.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 314,956 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, up from 309,976 on Thursday. The total includes 141,559 doses to health care providers and 173,397 to public health.

As of Friday evening, the county had not announced its public vaccine schedule for next week. Here are the clinics over the weekend, including age minimums:

Saturday, May 22, Modesto: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2nd dose Pfizer and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Saturday, May 22, Modesto: El Rematito (Crows Landing Flea Market), 3113 Crows Landing Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+). Appointments available but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Sunday, May 23, Modesto: El Rematito (Crows Landing Flea Market), 3113 Crows Landing Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+). Appointments available but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

California has administered 36,377,958 vaccines as of Friday, up from 36,053,888 on Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 15th in the country, having administered 92,068 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.4% are female

46.6% male

8.6% are 14 years or younger

16.6% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.8% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.

Geographically:

Modesto has 20,973 positive cases

Turlock has 7,508

Ceres has 5,692

Patterson has 2,631

Riverbank has 2,593

Oakdale has 1,879

Newman has 1,219

Waterford has 658

Hughson has 600

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,943

District 5 has 2,609

District 2 has 2,322

District 1 has 1,320

District 4 has 454

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Friday:

San Joaquin County has 1,402 COVID-19-related deaths among 73,544 cases.





Merced County has 468 deaths among 32,028 cases.





Tuolumne County has 67 deaths among 4,154 cases.

Mariposa County has seven deaths among 452 cases.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 3,775,619 confirmed cases in California and 62,862 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 33,086,656 U.S. cases and 589,224 deaths.

Pandemic exposes public health shortfall

Health advocates concerned about the state of underfunded public health systems see the coronavirus pandemic as their best chance of turning things around.

Sonora theater troupe will return

Sierra Repertory Theatre will reopen with shows after being dark for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A year late, Stan State class of 2020 walks

A year after earning their degrees from California State University, Stanislaus, about 260 graduates of the class of 2020 celebrated in a ceremony at the Turlock campus Thursday morning.

Stapley: Tiers are a joke here

So Stanislaus County will spend at least another few days in the red tier instead of moving up to the orange tier. Yeah. Whatever.

County outlines uses of $90 million

Stanislaus County leaders rushed ahead Tuesday night with approving recommendations for spending $90 million in American Rescue Plan funding that’s part of a $107 million total allocation for the county.

Stanislaus remains in red tier

Stanislaus County showed signs of slower transmission of COVID-19, but remains under the red tier restrictions of California’s strategy for controlling the coronavirus pandemic.

Biz Beat: Filipino restaurant opens after pause

Modesto’s only dedicated full-service Filipino restaurant has opened, and while the cuisine may be new to many in the area, some of the dishes should sound very familiar.

CSU chancellor expects gradual return





California State Universities will offer more in-person classes in the fall but it still won’t be like a traditional college before the pandemic, Chancellor Joseph I. Castro said.

MoBand hopes to return in some form

The plan is to strike up the band at Modesto’s Mancini Bowl in June and July, but like many things during the pandemic, plans could change.

Locals weigh in on post-pandemic habits

Every individual and every sector of the country have been impacted by the pandemic, and some lessons have been positive. This begs the question, “Should some of the pandemic practices continue?”

County sets vaccine clinics for kids 12-15

Stanislaus County’s coronavirus vaccine clinics will provide the Pfizer vaccine to adolescents who are 12 to 15 years old. The first was Thursday.

Details on jobs at Manteca water park

After the pandemic delayed its opening by almost a full year, Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca is going on a hiring spree to get ready for its big debut.

Around the state, nation and world





California businesses will be able to open their doors on June 15 without the COVID-19 capacity and social distancing restrictions that have been in place for more than a year, according to the state’s top public health officials.

Now that children between the ages of 12 and 15 can receive COVID-19 vaccines, parents are concerned about the shots’ potential to interfere with teens’ development, hormones and future fertility.