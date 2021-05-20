‘We have persevered’: Stanislaus State 2020 graduates celebrate in postponed ceremony

Social science graduate Kevin Goodwin celebrates as 260 graduates of the class of 2020 participate in a commencement ceremony at California State University, Stanislaus in Turlock, Calif., on Thursday, May 20, 2021. aalfaro@modbee.com

A year after earning their degrees from California State University, Stanislaus, about 260 graduates of the class of 2020 celebrated in a ceremony at the Turlock campus Tuesday morning.

Instead of walking the stage when staff announced their names, graduates rose from their seats and soaked up applause next to their two permitted guests in the university amphitheater.

All attendees wore masks and followed other coronavirus safety precautions, but typical graduation staples such as live speeches occurred. Speakers addressed the roughly 800 people spaced out in the amphitheater, as well as those watching online.

Mi’Shaye Venerable, the student commencement speaker, said graduates worked through too many challenges for their achievements to go unnoticed and will strive to create a more equitable society. “Class of 2020 will forever be a unique and unforgettable class,” Venerable said. “Together we have persevered through terrible air quality, campus closures, a pandemic and, scariest of them all, finals week.”

Criminal justice graduate Oscar Lozano wore a mask with the design “Straight out of quarantine, Class of 2020” to help mark the occasion. Lozano, who moved back home to Stockton after finishing his bachelor’s degree last year, said he returned for the ceremony because he felt something was missing. Careerwise, he is still waiting for background checks for corrections jobs to process and said they take about a year even without the pandemic.

Lozano brought his parents as his two registered guests and called the graduation amazing.

“The idea of graduating next to our parents was meaningful,” Lozano said. “Normally, they’re in the stands and we’re trying to look for them at a normal graduation. So having them next to us felt so warming.”

The university sat graduates with their guests from the same household as a safety precaution. It required graduates to register themselves and their guests about a week before the ceremony. Staff checked tickets before allowing people to enter the outdoor amphitheater and also required attendees to complete online health screening forms.

Katrina Halstead, another criminal justice graduate, said she thought the safety precautions were sufficient and appreciated the hand sanitizer dispensers on site. Halstead added she participated in the ceremony because she is a first-generation college graduate and to be an example for her daughter, whom she brought to the event. They drove from their home in the outskirts of Turlock.

She particularly enjoyed seeing the slideshow and how the university allowed graduates to personalize them with photos and brief messages.

“We’re grateful for this opportunity,” Halstead said. “I definitely encourage everyone to take part if they’re able to.”

The deadline to register for the rest of the Stanislaus State’s ceremonies for 2020 and 2021 graduates has passed, but anyone can watch them on the university website. The third and final class of 2020 graduation is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday. Six ceremonies for the class of 2021 are set for May 26, 27 and 28 at either 9 a.m. or 4 p.m. and the complete schedule can be found online.