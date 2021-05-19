Here’s how Stanislaus County will spend $90 million in American Rescue Plan funding

Stanislaus County seal

Stanislaus County leaders rushed ahead Tuesday night with approving recommendations for spending $90 million in American Rescue Plan funding that’s part of a $107 million total allocation for the county.

It was the first time the huge spending proposals had come to light at a board meeting and it brought immediate criticism that county leaders were not being transparent.

“Transparency is key to know where that money is spent,” said John Mataka of the Grayson Neighborhood Council.

Board members said it wasn’t the first time they had seen the staff recommendations. They said they had discussed the items at nonpublic briefings with county staff.

The stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden in March included $65 billion in direct aid to counties across the nation. Among other things, the federal package designated $100 billion in funding for public health and efforts to build up a public health system that often was feeble in responding to the coronavirus emergency.

None of the recommendations approved Tuesday would be spent on public health resources. Top county health officials did not respond to Modesto Bee questions Tuesday on spending federal or state funds to improve county public health services.

Addressing infrastructure needs

Supervisors saw the federal windfall as a chance to make a dent in infrastructure needs in county unincorporated islands and communities. About 40 urban pockets mostly in Modesto, Turlock, Ceres and Riverbank have a need for water and wastewater improvements.

More than 7,600 parcels in urban pockets have infrastructure needs totaling $453 million, and the county has identified $178 million in needed upgrades in unincorporated communities including Denair, Hickman, Valley Home, Keyes and Crows Landing.

“I don’t want people to expect these county islands will disappear with $50 million,” board Chairman Vito Chiesa said.

Another item was a $30 million investment fund for economic development and job creation to help communities recover from the COVID pandemic.

County staff said the Stanislaus Community Foundation initiated discussions for the economic development initiative and continues to talk with the county to develop a mission statement and identify consultant services. According to a staff report, the county could fund half the cost of $1 million in consultant services to develop the initiative.

Reflecting multicultural community

County Chief Executive Officer Jody Hayes said the growth initiative would build an economy that reflects the multicultural fabric of the community.

It would be similar to initiatives like Fresno Drive and Regions Rise Together Salinas, striving for inclusive economic development to achieve prosperity for all residents.

The board also approved a $5 million proposal to create a nonprofit community development corporation to help revitalize struggling communities. The “CDC” and a community development financial institution could assist with affordable housing projects, provide business services in underserved communities and help low- to moderate-income entrepreneurs get started.

The Stanislaus Community Foundation recommended the City Ministry Network as a good candidate to explore formation of a community development corporation.

Another spending item was $5 million for navigation services to help families and individuals to access safety-net services.

Hayes said county staff will further develop implementation plans that could require board approval.

Supervisor Channce Condit said the county should keep the efforts from being overly centered on Modesto.