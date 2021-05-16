Fan of MoBand’s outdoor concerts? What could be in store this summer

The plan is to strike up the band at Modesto’s Mancini Bowl in June and July, but like many things during the pandemic, plans could change.

Pending approval by the city of Modesto, MoBand has set an abbreviated season with four Thursday evening concert dates at the venue in Graceada Park. Past seasons have offered six concerts.

The theme is “100-Plus and Still Rocking,” according to Conductor George Gardner. MoBand celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019.

Planned are the following dates and musical themes:

June 24: Still Rockin’

July 1: Salute to Independence

July 8: British Pub Night

July 15: Graffiti: Fun, Fun, Fun!

If they move forward, concerts will start at 8 p.m. and will be free.

People are looking for MoBand to return, Gardner said. “The musicians are ready to go and a lot of people in the community have been asking when the concerts are going to begin again.”

MoBand has drawn huge crowds over the years. People show up early to reserve their spots by putting down blankets that pack the lawn in front of Mancini Bowl.

While the coronavirus pandemic canceled the concerts last year, the hope is that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to ease restrictions statewide on June 15 will be realized, according to Chris Murphy, president of the MoBand board.

They are waiting for the state’s plan as well as approval from the city, he said.

They’ve notified Modesto’s parks and recreation department and the city has the concerts on its calendar, but it’s “not absolute yet,” Murphy said.

What also needs to be determined are pandemic precautions, if they get the go-ahead, he said.

“We’re going to use whatever CDC standards are at that moment,” Murphy said, adding that they do “expect to post some sort of guidance, one way or the other.”

Gardner said “it feels fantastic” that the concerts could return.

“I know Modesto is ready for some entertainment, some form of gathering, so we can all get together and get back to some normalcy,” he said. “So we’d like to be able to bring ... music back to the people of Modesto.”