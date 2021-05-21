Coronavirus update, May 21: Stanislaus County numbers continue their decline

Stanislaus County reported one death to COVID-19 on Thursday and another decline in hospital cases.

A total of 1,064 residents have died from the virus since April 2020, the county Health Services Agency said.

Stanislaus has a total of 55,869 positive tests, 608,129 negative test results and 54,472 people who are presumed recovered.

The county got word Tuesday that it would spend a ninth straight week in the red tier of the state’s pandemic plan. It is the second most restrictive of the four for business and gatherings.

In other details:

Hospital cases: The five hospitals had 41 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 43 on Wednesday. Eleven staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, down from 12.

Vaccines: As of Thursday, 309,976 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since May 7. The total includes 136,477 doses to health care providers and 173,499 to public health.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Thursday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 3.27%, up from 2.56% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 2.62%, down from 2.69%. The 14-day rate was 2.89%, down from 2.97%.

Here are this week’s remaining county vaccination sites, including age minimums:

Friday, May 21 , Turlock: Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Moderna (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Moderna (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last. Friday, May 21, Patterson: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave., 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 2nd dose Moderna and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Saturday, May 22, Modesto: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2nd dose Pfizer and single dose Johnson & Johnson (18+). Make appointment but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Saturday, May 22, Modesto: El Rematito (Crows Landing Flea Market), 3113 Crows Landing Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+). Appointments available but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

Sunday, May 23, Modesto: El Rematito (Crows Landing Flea Market), 3113 Crows Landing Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+). Appointments available but walk-ins welcome while supplies last.

California has administered 36,053,888 vaccines as of Thursday, up from 35,767,717 on Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 16th in the country, having administered 91,247 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

53.4% are female

46.6% male

8.6% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.8% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.

Geographically:

Modesto has 20,948 positive cases

Turlock has 7,508

Ceres has 5,685

Patterson has 2,626

Riverbank has 2,589

Oakdale has 1,874

Newman has 1,218

Waterford has 658

Hughson has 598

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,941

District 5 has 2,605

District 2 has 2,320

District 1 has 1,320

District 4 has 453

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Thursday:

San Joaquin County has 1,402 COVID-19-related deaths among 73,476 cases.





Merced County has 468 deaths among 32,005 cases.





Tuolumne County has 67 deaths among 4,152 cases.

Mariposa County has seven deaths among 452 cases.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 3,774,378 confirmed cases in California and 62,817 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 33,057,440 U.S. cases and 588,548 deaths.

A year late, State State class of 2020 walks

A year after earning their degrees from California State University, Stanislaus, about 260 graduates of the class of 2020 celebrated in a ceremony at the Turlock campus Thursday morning.

Stapley: Tiers are a joke here

So Stanislaus County will spend at least another few days in the red tier instead of moving up to the orange tier. Yeah. Whatever.

County outlines uses of $90 million

Stanislaus County leaders rushed ahead Tuesday night with approving recommendations for spending $90 million in American Rescue Plan funding that’s part of a $107 million total allocation for the county.

Stanislaus remains in red tier

Stanislaus County showed signs of slower transmission of COVID-19, but remains under the red tier restrictions of California’s strategy for controlling the coronavirus pandemic.

Biz Beat: Filipino restaurant opens after pause

Modesto’s only dedicated full-service Filipino restaurant has opened, and while the cuisine may be new to many in the area, some of the dishes should sound very familiar.

Officials are divided on continued mask use

Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, public health officer for Stanislaus County, said after Monday’s state announcement that masking is still important to control the spread of COVID-19 illness in this county.

CSU chancellor expects gradual return

California State Universities will offer more in-person classes in the fall but it still won’t be like a traditional college before the pandemic, Chancellor Joseph I. Castro said.

MoBand hopes to return in some form

The plan is to strike up the band at Modesto’s Mancini Bowl in June and July, but like many things during the pandemic, plans could change.

Locals weigh in on post-pandemic habits

Every individual and every sector of the country have been impacted by the pandemic, and some lessons have been positive. This begs the question, “Should some of the pandemic practices continue?”

County sets vaccine clinics for kids 12-15

Stanislaus County’s coronavirus vaccine clinics will provide the Pfizer vaccine to adolescents who are 12 to 15 years old. The first was Thursday.

Details on jobs at Manteca water park

After the pandemic delayed its opening by almost a full year, Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca is going on a hiring spree to get ready for its big debut.

Valley’s rental market leads nation





The Central Valley is the nation’s hottest rental market, according to a new report. The data, analyzed by RENTCafé, an online rental listing site, shows the region leading a group of midsize hubs across the country.

Around the state, nation and world





Target customers who are vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to wear masks, the retail chain announced.

Seeking to reach Hondurans in Miami, the mayor of a small island enclave tucked in Biscayne Bay invited people to come get a vaccine against COVID-19.